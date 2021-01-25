Mobile Suit Gundam Lands on Crunchyroll at Last

✖

Mobile Suit Gundam remains a pillar of anime all these years after its debut, and that doesn't seem likely to change. The sci-fi franchise helped overhaul the genre while extending anime's reach outside of Japan. For some time, fans have struggled to watch the original series after licensing issues tied up Gundam overseas, but Crunchyroll is making it easier at last to watch the series.

After all, Crunchyroll is now streaming Mobile Suit Gundam starting today. The series plans to launch for users on January 25 at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST. The show will be available in North America as well as Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

(Photo: Sunrise)

If you want to know more about Mobile Suit Gundam, the series dates back to 1979. The series, which is overseen by Sunrise, was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino. The series has since gone on to thrive with additional TV series, movies, video games, and more. In fact, Gundam has some of the best-selling merchandise of any anime to date thanks to a thriving Gunpla community that spans the globe.

Need more information? You can find the official synopsis of Mobile Suit Gundam below:

"Universal Century 0079. The rebel space colonies of the Principality of Zeon launch a war of independence against the Earth Federation, using humanoid fighting vehicles called mobile suits to overwhelm the Federation Forces and conquer half of Earth's surface. Months later, the Federation has finally developed its own prototype mobile suits at a remote space colony. But when the colony suffers a Zeon surprise attack, these new weapons fall into the hands of a motley crew of civilians and cadets. Fate places a youth named Amuro Ray at the controls of the white mobile suit Gundam..."

What do you think about this licensing news? Will you be checking out Mobile Suit Gundam anytime soon...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.