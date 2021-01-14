Crunchyroll Debuts Its 2020 Anime in Review

✖

Crunchyroll has enjoyed a successful year despite all of its ups and downs. 2020 managed to be a good year for anime amidst the COVID pandemic as some top-tier series went live. Now, the anime streamer has put forth a year in review of its last year, and there are some interesting facts to glean from the report.

According to Crunchyroll, Black Clover ran away with the top spot as it was number one for the site in 87 regions. It was followed by Jujutsu Kaisen which earned 71 regions and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations at 32. The fourth-ranking anime went to My Hero Academia with 23 regions under its belt, and several more followed.

The rest of the list was dominated by Tower of God, The God of High School, Attack on Titan, Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World, and Onyx Equinox. Each of these series ranked number one in a least ten different regions. And if you wanted to know which show did best in Antarctica, that would be The God of High School.

"The prominence of Jujutsu Kaisen in so many of the most populous countries in the world is all the more impressive when considering that the title only started airing in October -- other series aired earlier and had more opportunities for fans to find them, or, like Black Clover and Boruto, were on air the entire year," Crunchyroll went on to note in the report.

Clearly, Crunchyroll brought in some impressive numbers in 2020, and fans expect the streaming service to expand moving forward. It was announced recently that the company is being bought by Sony which currently operates Funimation. The fusion of these two anime powerhouses will hopefully make anime even more widely available to fans around the world. So by 2021, here's to hoping Crunchyroll's year in review covers even more regions!

