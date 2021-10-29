Crunchyroll Announces English Dubs for Oddtaxi, Platinum End and More

Crunchyroll has announced their next slate of English dubs and they include the likes of OddTaxi, Platinum End, and more! The English dub production for many of Crunchyroll’s anime releases for the season has been one of the major questions fans have had considering how packed the Fall 2021 anime schedule has gotten. Now Crunchyroll has now only revealed which of the newest and major shows throughout the year they’ll be working on English dubbed releases for next, but the cast for each of these newest releases as well. So there’s bound to be one to get your attention.
The new slate of English dubs Crunchyroll is preparing not only includes some of the earlier hits from the year like OddTaxi and Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, but also includes some of the hotter releases from the Fall 2021 schedule as well such as Platinum End (which comes from the manga behind the same minds as Death Note), Sakugan, The Faraway Paladin and more! Here’s the full breakdown of planned English dubs, launch dates, and casts:
ODDTAXI (January 16, 2022)
- Hiroshi Odokawa: Mike McFarland
- Eiji Kakihana: Lucien Dodge
- Taichi Kabasawa: Zeno Robinson
- Ayumu Goriki: Daman Mills
- Miho Shirakawa: Lauren Landa
- Shun Imai: Sean Chiplock
- Taeko Harada: Caitlin Glass
Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro (January 11, 2022)
Platinum End (November 18th)
- Mirai Kakehashi: Alejandro Saab
- Nasse: Michaela Murphy
- Revel: Daman Mills
- Saki Hanakago: Laura Post
Sakugan (November 18th)
- Memempu: Anne Yatco
- Gagumber: Chris Smith
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles (December 27th)
- Rio: Kieran Regan
- Young Rio: Fionn Kinsella
- Celia Claire: Madeline Dorroh
- Aishia: Morgan Laure
- Latifa: Julia Gu
- Miharu Ayase: Sarah Williams
The Faraway Paladin (November 24th)
- Will: Erica Mendez
- Gus: Kirk Thornton
- Blood: Bill Butts
- Mary: Veronica Taylor
The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (November 24th)
- Lugh: Christian Banas
- Dia: Caitlin Glass
- Maha: Hayden Bishop
- Tarte: Courtney Lin
- Assassin: Mick Lauer
86: Eighty Six will be resuming its own English dub release on December 4th as well, and beginning with Episode 12 the series will see new additions to the cast such as Zeno Robinson as Kiriya Nouzen, Kimberley Anne Campbell as Frederica Rosenfort, and Keith Silverstein as Ernst Zimmerman. But what do you think of this next slate of English dubs coming to Crunchyroll? Which dubs are you most excited to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!