Demon Slayer Counts Down to Infinity Castle Movie With New Tanjiro Promo

The wait until Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is released in theaters is getting shorter and shorter. Fans of the immensely popular action anime franchise have been desperate for Infinity Castle to return the series to its top adrenaline-filled form, following a more stagnated past two seasons. The first teaser trailer has been released, and an exact release date has been revealed. All that’s left to do now is wait but fans won’t be doing it alone, as Studio Ufotable is counting down the days with us with a new promo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Infinity Castle movie will pick up right where Season 4 of Demon Slayer left off. After Muzan attacked Tanjiro and the Hashiras, he fled to the Infinity Castle and took many of them with him. There’s a lot to be excited about for the Infinity Castle movie. While the show’s plot has received some complaints in recent years, no one can deny that the animation has been phenomenal. So, to see that quality blown up to a feature film once again could be nothing short of breathtaking.

Ufotable

Ufotable Hypes Infinity Castle With a New Tanjiro Promo

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is slated for release in Japan on July 18th — US fans will have to wait until September 12th. We’re now less than 100 days away from the film’s theatrical debut, and Ufotable has released a new promo to celebrate. The studio shared the new poster on the official Demon Slayer X (formerly Twitter) account. The poster is part of an ongoing series building up to the Infinity Castle‘s release.

The poster depicts everyone’s favorite kind-hearted Demon Slayer, Tanjiro preparing to swing his sword. While the anime depicts the breathing techniques using gorgeous supernatural visuals, it has been confirmed that these aren’t real, and to the characters it just looks like normal sword fights (or as normal as a sword fight can get when demons are involved). It appears as though the poster is emulating that, as Tanjiro’s sword lacks any Water Breathing or Sun Breathing elements. Check out the poster below…

Studio Ufotable

Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle Movie Releases This September

Infinity Castle‘s September release date comes as a bit of a bummer to US fans. Given the levels of international hype surrounding the franchise, many were hoping for and expecting a simulcast release. At the very least, fans were expecting to wait no longer than a few weeks after the film was released in Japan. The delay does mean that international fans will have to duck spoilers online for two months.

This year’s Infinity Castle movie is part of a new trilogy which will bring the beloved franchise to a close. Along with a lengthy recap of the story so far, Crunchyroll describes the movie, “The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”

H/T: Demon Slayer Official X