To Your Eternity Season 3 Confirms Release Window, Streaming Home

To Your Eternity is finally coming back for Season 3 later this year, and the anime has confirmed its release window and streaming platform with a new update. The anime adaptation for Yoshitoki Oima’s To Your Eternity manga series kicked off its run back in 2021, and quickly made a name for itself with fans due to just how unique of a project it really was. The first season made such a big impact that it quickly led to a second season, and in turn, that second season was such a hit that it was quickly confirmed that a third was in the works.

To Your Eternity Season 3 was first announced to be in the works back in 2023, but has been fairly quiet since that initial announcement. That has all changed this Spring thankfully as the anime has provided one of its biggest updates yet. To Your Eternity Season 3 has now confirmed that the new episodes will be premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule later this year. To celebrate this new confirmation, To Your Eternity has dropped a new poster for Season 3 that you can check out below.

What to Know for To Your Eternity Season 3

To Your Eternity Season 3 will be premiering some time in October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. A concrete release date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of publication, but Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the new season alongside its premiere in Japan this Fall for fans in other territories. Unfortunately, there are still many questions about what to expect from the production of the new season considering that there were also some big changes behind the scenes between the first and second seasons.

To Your Eternity‘s debut anime season featured Masahiko Murata directing for studio Brain’s Base, but the second season instead featured Kiyoko Sayama directing for Studio Drive. While many of the other members of the staff carried over from the first season into the second, there were enough changes behind the scenes that fans did note some shifts in that second season compared to the first. With no staff or cast confirmed for To Your Eternity Season 3 as of the time of this publication, there could be even more changes for the anime franchise in store.

What Is To Your Eternity?

To Your Eternity is a pretty unique anime series as each arc introduces a new wave of characters, and potentially even a new timeline as its lead morphs from a mysterious orb into the being known as Fushi. It’s a series that showcases the smaller tragedies of life, and thus has been a great showcase for what makes anime so special. It’s the perfect time to catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll, who tease what to expect from To Your Eternity‘s anime as such:

“In the beginning, an ‘orb’ is cast unto Earth. ‘It’ can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates ‘it’; and come back to life after death. ‘It’ morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, ‘it’ becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a ‘person’. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves.”