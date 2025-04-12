JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Celebrates New Anime Announcement With Gift For Fans

The day has finally arrived for Stand fans. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s next anime season has been confirmed as the horse race known as the Steel Ball Run is coming to the screen. While fans wait to learn when we can expect the story of Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli to receive its anime adaptation, series creator Hirohiko Araki was more than willing to share the goods. Thanks to this year’s JOJODay, Araki has new art to share as the mangaka continues to work on the manga and has no plans to end JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure any time soon.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run first hit the manga scene in 2004, continuing to release new chapters until 2011. Taking this into account, anime fans could receive quite a few episodes as a result, with past arcs normally receiving around thirty-nine episodes in total. Rather than taking us into a new locale in the recent past or present, Johnny Joestar’s story takes place in the late 1800s as the “JoJo” works to make his dreams come true. In the horse race that acts as the biggest story element of the series, Johnny does not have the use of his legs, meaning that if he is to be knocked off his horse, he is in some serious trouble.

Hirohiko Araki’s Steel Ball Run Art

Following Jolyne’s story, Araki opened up wild new doors for the Joestars by venturing into unexplored territory, aka entirely new realities. Steel Ball Run would be followed by JoJolion, a series that gives us new takes on classic characters such as Josuke Higashikata and Joseph Joestar. With the latest manga series, The JOJOLands, Hirohiko is once again venturing into new territory but the inclusion of established character Kishibe Rohan has many fans wondering whether the series might take place in the original universe that started it all.

The official JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure social media account shared the new art from Hirohiko Araki, as the mangaka once again depicted Johnny and Gyro side-by-side. Araki himself also shared a brief message to fans on top of the art, “Congratulations! Please look forward to it!”

Why The Steel Ball Run is One To Watch

Johnny and Gyro’s story is routinely thought of as one of the best arcs in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s history for good reason. The high-octane series has its fair share of wild Stand battles, but most of them take place on horseback as countless characters look to win the grand prize that will make their respective dreams become reality. At present, it has yet to be confirmed whether David Production will once again be helming the series and/or if the upcoming season will be a Netflix exclusive, but these tidbits are sure to be revealed in the future.

Despite the anime confirmation, anime fans have no idea when the Steel Ball Run will arrive on the small screen, so we might be waiting for some time. Most likely, 2026 seems like a good bet for at least seeing the first episode of the anime if anything.

Want to stay afloat on Johnny Joestar's tale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Steel Ball Run and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.