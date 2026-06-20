Crunchyroll Finally Confirms Streaming Dandadan Studio’s Most Anticipated Anime

Established in 2013, the animation studio Science SARU is famous for crafting visually striking anime with deeply captivating storylines. The studio’s flagship series is Dandadan, a hit Shonen Jump series, which debuted in 2024. However, even before Dandadan caught the eye of a global audience, Science SARU has released several award-winning and intriguing series and films. One of its most highly anticipated series of the year is the adaptation of an acclaimed manga by Tomato Soup, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia. The anime has already been selected for the Annecy Film Festival 2026 TV Films Competition, which is a major milestone for a series that has yet to make its debut.

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The series is scheduled to premiere on July 4th, 2026, as part of the Summer lineup. As the release date of the series draws near, the official X handle of Anime Expo confirmed that the first two episodes will premiere during this year’s event. The premiere will be held at JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom on July 3rd, the second day of the event. While the premiere is just one day ahead of the official release, fans will be able to watch it on the big screen. Anime Expo also shared links for registration, so don’t forget to check them out.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Reveals a New Trailer

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Following the screening announcement, the anime also dropped a brand new trailer and a key visual to hype up its debut. The second trailer introduces more characters than before, who will all play crucial roles in the protagonist’s journey. The anime has an impressive lineup with several veterans contributing to this gorgeous project. Naoko Yamada, the director of the award-winning film A Silent Voice, will be serving as the general director of the anime, while Abel Gongora is the director. Additionally, Kenichi Yoshida, who has previously worked with the renowned Studio Ghibli, will be the character designer of the series.

What Is The Plot of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia?

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The story is set in the 13th-century Mongol Empire, led by Emperor Genghis Khan, the greatest empire the world has ever known, led by Emperor Genghis Khan. A young girl named Sitara has been separated from her mother and sent away from her home. As a child unable to care for herself and having nowhere else to go, she was wandering the slave market when a family of scholars picked her up and taught her everything they knew.

Meanwhile, the Mongol Empire is repeatedly invading other countries and expanding its power day by day, affecting the lives of everyone. When this ambition reaches the town where Sitara lives, her peaceful life once again comes to an end, and her destiny begins to change dramatically.

Where Will Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Be Streaming?

The anime has yet to announce a streaming platform, and so far, it has only confirmed broadcasting on TV Asahi and its affiliates in Japan. Following the one-hour special premiere, the anime will drop regular weekly episodes for its entire run. We can expect the series to drop on Crunchyroll, although we will only get an official confirmation after the platform releases the Summer 2026 lineup.

The manga is being serialized in Akita Shoten’s Souffle digital manga magazine, with five volumes published in Japan so far. Shortly before the anime’s debut, the manga by Tomato Soup, which has been on hiatus since October 2025, will resume its serialization on March 25th, 2026. The series went on an indefinite hiatus following Tomato Soup’s maternity leave and made its return in February 2025.

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