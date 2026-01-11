Crunchyroll Hidden Gem Isekai Returns for Season 2 This July After 4 Years (New Trailer Revealed)

One hidden gem of an Isekai anime you can now find streaming on Crunchyroll has announced it’s coming back for a brand new seasons four years after its original premiere. Isekai anime are one of the most popular subgenres of anime out there with waves of new shows making their premieres each season, but that also means that not all of them are able to get the attention that fans might think they deserve. Even still, there are a few hidden gems that have done well enough to get a second season even years after the launch of the first.

Ennki Hakari and KeG’s Skeleton Knight in Another World light novel series first made its anime adaptation debut back in 2022, and the first season is currently streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. But a new update from the franchise has confirmed that not only is a second season in the works for a release later this year, but it’s going to be hitting our screens sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 Announced for July 2026

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 is now scheduled for a release some time this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. The first season is now streaming with Crunchyroll, but the international streaming plans for the second season have yet to be revealed as of this time. This second season will be featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season as well as theme song artist PelleK returning to perform the new opening theme.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 will be directed by Katsumi Ono at Aura Studio with Toru Imanishi providing the character designs, Yoshihiro Nagamori providing the monster designs, Toshizo Nemoto providing the scripts for the series, and Pony Canyon overseeing the music. Returning members of the anime’s voice cast include the likes of Tomoaki Maeno as Arc, Ai Fairouz as Arianne, Nene Hieda as Ponta, Miyu Tomita as Chiyome, Takuya Eguchi as Danka, Kosuke Toriumi as Dillan, Yuko Minaguchi as Glenys, Rumi Okubo as Eevin and many more.

Why Watch Skeleton Knight in Another World?

Skeleton Knight in Another World released during a very busy 2022, and unfortunately it’s already looking like this year is somehow going to be even busier. The start of the year has saw some major franchises also returning for new episodes, and that’s only going to continue through the rest of the year with even bigger blockbusters airing new episodes. It’s also why you should keep a much closer eye on hidden gems that have gone under the radar like Skeleton Knight in Another World.

It’s not going to be the most explosive Isekai that fans will see air this year, nor is it going to have the biggest impact but it’s going to be a quiet hit that you’ll want to keep track of. There’s always room for that kind of smaller experience each Summer, and fans will definitely want to keep an eye on these coming episodes.

