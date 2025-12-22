New Gachiakuta Game Announced (And It Looks Awesome)

Gachiakuta has been the breakout anime hit of 2025, and now it’s gearing up to take over a whole new medium next with an official video game on the way. Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta made its highly anticipated anime debut earlier this year, and immediately stood out from the rest of the pack by offering a gritty new world for Rudo to discover alongside fans. The first season of the anime has officially come to an end, and with it the franchise announced it’s going to continue with some brand new projects to keep the excitement going.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only is Gachiakuta officially getting a second season of the anime, but Com2uS has announced Gachiakuta: The Game (which is the current working title of the new project). This will be a survival action RPG incorporating the setting, characters, and action from the massively popular anime and manga franchise, and will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam. You can check out the first look at Gachiakuta: The Game in action below with its announcement trailer and key visual.

What Is Gachiakuta: The Game?

Play video

Gachiakuta: The Game has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this initial announcement, but is now in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam. Com2uS teases the new game as a “survival action RPG where users enter monster-infested zones, complete missions, and return safely to secure areas” according to its press release. With the aim to “deliver the series’ intense combat and distinctive visual style through a fully realized experience optimized for both console and PC environments.” With its cel-shaded style capturing the spirit of the anime, it seems to be on the path for that thus far.

“Gachiakuta is a powerful series that blends explosive action with deep philosophical messages,” Com2uS stated in a special message shared with fans. “We look forward to expanding its appeal through a game that allows fans to fully immerse themselves in its world.” The company also revealed they are committed to closely working with Gachiakuta for the game and other potential projects. So it seems like it’s in great hands so far, and fans will just have to keep an eye on this to see how it develops further.

What’s Next for Gachiakuta?

© Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ “GACHIAKUTA” Production Committe

Gachiakuta‘s franchise is not only continuing with this new video game release in the future, but the anime has also confirmed that a second season is now in the works. A release date for this new season has yet to be revealed as of this time, but it was quickly confirmed following the end of the first season. This helps to emphasize just how big of an anime debut it had this year, and how committed Kadokawa is to helping the anime become a potentially bigger hit in the future.

Gachiakuta introduced fans to a much darker world for its action set pieces as its main character was literally thrown away with the trash. The series offered some massive set pieces and intrigue over the course of that first season, so it’s exciting to see what could be coming next. You can now find that first season exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!