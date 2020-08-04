Crunchyroll Losing 77 Sentai Filmworks Anime Like Shirobako
In the game of anime streaming, Crunchyroll has been one of the pinnacle outlets for discovering some of the biggest new anime franchises as well as revisiting some major classics of the medium, but it seems that a number of feature length films from the animation studio of Sentai Filmworks! With the likes of Funimation, Netflix, and HBO Max attempting to battle it out in the world of anime streaming, Crunchyroll has lost a large number of movies on their service at the start of this month.
For those who might be wondering, here is a listing of all the movies from Sentai Filmworks that are no longer available on Crunchyroll, totalling around 77 in total:
Action Heroine Cheer Fruits
AKB0048
AMNESIA
Aoharu x Machinegun
ARGEVOLLEN BAKUON!!
Battle Girl High School
Bodacious Space Pirates
Broken Blade
Captain Earth
Celestial Method
ClassicaLoid
CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon
Cuticle Detective Inaba
DEVIL SURVIVOR 2 THE ANIMATION
Dog & Scissors
Dusk maiden of Amnesia
DYNAMIC CHORD
Engaged to the Unidentified
Fantasista Doll
Flip Flappers
Frame Arms Girl
Girlish Number
Girls Beyond the Wasteland
GLASSLIP
Gourmet Girl Graffiti
Gugure! Kokkuri-san Hakuōki
Humanity Has Declined
Invaders of the Rokujyōma!?
KINMOZA! (All Seasons)
La storia della Arcana Famiglia
Long Riders!
Magic of Stella
Magical Play
Magical Warfare
Majikoi - Oh! Samurai Girls
Mashiro-Iro Symphony
Matoi the Sacred Slayer
MEGANEBU!
Momo Kyun Sword
Momokuri
NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them!
Natsuyuki Rendezvous
Nobunaga The Fool
Norn9
One Week Friends
Phi-Brain (All Seasons)
Photo Kano
Queen's Blade: Rebellion
Rail Wars!
Re-Kan!
RIN-NE (All Seasons)
Rozen Maiden
Rozen Maiden Zurückspulen
Sakura Trick
Samurai Bride
Samurai Jam -Bakumatsu Rock
SHIROBAKO
So, I Can't Play H!
SUPER SONICO THE ANIMATION
Stella Women's Academy, High School Division Class C3
Tari Tari
The Comic Artist and His Assistants
The Dragon Dentist
The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior
The Severing Crime Edge
Tribe Cool Crew tsuritama
Un-Go
Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle
Uta no Prince Sama (All Seasons)
Wakaba Girl
Wish Upon the Pleiades
Wizard Barristers
YUYUSHIKI
Zettai Bōei Leviatan
Though this may seem like a heavy blow, Crunchyroll is still releasing episodes and movies from some of the biggest anime franchises currently running, as well as producing new series as Crunchyroll Originals which includes, but is not limited to, the likes of The God of High School, Tower of God, and In/Spectre to name a few!
Which anime title are you saddest to see go? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of streaming services!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.