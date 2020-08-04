Crunchyroll Losing 77 Sentai Filmworks Anime Like Shirobako

In the game of anime streaming, Crunchyroll has been one of the pinnacle outlets for discovering some of the biggest new anime franchises as well as revisiting some major classics of the medium, but it seems that a number of feature length films from the animation studio of Sentai Filmworks! With the likes of Funimation, Netflix, and HBO Max attempting to battle it out in the world of anime streaming, Crunchyroll has lost a large number of movies on their service at the start of this month.

For those who might be wondering, here is a listing of all the movies from Sentai Filmworks that are no longer available on Crunchyroll, totalling around 77 in total:

Action Heroine Cheer Fruits

AKB0048

AMNESIA

Aoharu x Machinegun

ARGEVOLLEN BAKUON!!

Battle Girl High School

Bodacious Space Pirates

Broken Blade

Captain Earth

Celestial Method

ClassicaLoid

CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon

Cuticle Detective Inaba

DEVIL SURVIVOR 2 THE ANIMATION

Dog & Scissors

Dusk maiden of Amnesia

DYNAMIC CHORD

Engaged to the Unidentified

Fantasista Doll

Flip Flappers

Frame Arms Girl

Girlish Number

Girls Beyond the Wasteland

GLASSLIP

Gourmet Girl Graffiti

Gugure! Kokkuri-san Hakuōki

Humanity Has Declined

Invaders of the Rokujyōma!?

KINMOZA! (All Seasons)

La storia della Arcana Famiglia

Long Riders!

Magic of Stella

Magical Play

Magical Warfare

Majikoi - Oh! Samurai Girls

Mashiro-Iro Symphony

Matoi the Sacred Slayer

MEGANEBU!

Momo Kyun Sword

Momokuri

NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them!

Natsuyuki Rendezvous

Nobunaga The Fool

Norn9

One Week Friends

Phi-Brain (All Seasons)

Photo Kano

Queen's Blade: Rebellion

Rail Wars!

Re-Kan!

RIN-NE (All Seasons)

Rozen Maiden

Rozen Maiden Zurückspulen

Sakura Trick

Samurai Bride

Samurai Jam -Bakumatsu Rock

SHIROBAKO

So, I Can't Play H!

SUPER SONICO THE ANIMATION

Stella Women's Academy, High School Division Class C3

Tari Tari

The Comic Artist and His Assistants

The Dragon Dentist

The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior

The Severing Crime Edge

Tribe Cool Crew tsuritama

Un-Go

Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle

Uta no Prince Sama (All Seasons)

Wakaba Girl

Wish Upon the Pleiades

Wizard Barristers

YUYUSHIKI

Zettai Bōei Leviatan

Though this may seem like a heavy blow, Crunchyroll is still releasing episodes and movies from some of the biggest anime franchises currently running, as well as producing new series as Crunchyroll Originals which includes, but is not limited to, the likes of The God of High School, Tower of God, and In/Spectre to name a few!

Via Crunchyroll

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.