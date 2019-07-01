Crunchyroll Announces Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle

With the wide variety of characters and abilities, Mob Psycho 100 seems perfect for a video game outing in which fans can pit their favorite psychics against one another. As the extent of the battles only grow more fierce through the course of the series, it makes the idea of a video game more enticing than ever. Luckily Crunchyroll is here to scratch that itch.

Crunchyroll Games will be bringing Mob Psycho 100 to mobile devices with a new video game adventure titled Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle. Beginning Monday, July 1st, fans will be able to pre-register for Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle at the following link here.

The mobile game is an original, turn-based RPG following select moments from the first season of the series and features the voice cast from the anime as well. Featuring full 3D graphics, fans will be able to build a party of five of their favorite characters from the game’s extended roster each with their own move sets and specially animated special moves.

Scheduled to launch this Fall, Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle will be available to fans in the United States and its territories, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. A playable demo of the game will be playable at Crunchyroll HQ, Crunchyroll’s off-site location during the Anime Expo 2019 weekend in Los Angeles, and you can find out more information for yourself at the link here.

Crunchyroll also recently announced that they will be premiering the new Mob Psycho 100 OVA special during Crunchyroll Expo this Fall. Officially dubbed as Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~, Crunchyroll describes the OVA as such:

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”