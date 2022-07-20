Crunchyroll Announces New Slate of Anime Licenses

Crunchyroll remains one of the biggest streaming services when it comes to the world of anime, with 2022 alone seeing some of the biggest anime franchises either debuting or returning to the platform. With some big series such as Chainsaw Man, Bleach, Mob Psycho 100, and My Hero Academia set to help in pushing the service, Crunchyroll has announced a number of new and returning series that are also set to help pad out the roster of the platform this year.

To start, Crunchyroll has announced that the new anime series, Skip & Loafer, a romantic comedy from creator Misaki Takamatsu, which has the following official description:

"Iwakura Mitsumi graduated from a small middle school in the countryside and entered a top-tier high school in Tokyo at the head of the class. This child prodigy, who moved to Tokyo alone with a perfect life plan, is smart and gets good grades... but her social understanding isn't quite on the same wavelength as others. This means that she sometimes makes mistakes, but her easygoing nature sways her classmates little by little, and all their different personalities are coming together before they know it. They meet and gradually come to know each other, and before long they understand each other well. Everyone experiences pent-up feelings and frustrations, but it is our friends who give us a chance at mutual understanding. This story may start out with some discord, but it becomes a happy school-life comedy before you know it!"

Following this romantic comedy, Crunchyroll is also bringing back Muv Luv Alternative for a second season, which will be arriving this October as the streaming service has shared an official description of the series:

"A story of the bonds between those who fight, in a world pushed to its limits. On one of the countless parallel worlds that exist throughout spacetime, humanity has fought a decades-long war against the BETA, hostile extraterrestrial invaders, using humanoid fighting machines called Tactical Surface Fighters. This is a story of how humanity lives and dies while on the brink of extinction..."

Finally, Crunchyroll's most popular license of the three, Shangri-La Frontier, an isekai series that has an accomplished video game player using his skills acquired playing terrible games to help him in his current scenario. The streaming service shared an official description for the series that will arrive next year:

"When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?" This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a "crap game," and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called "crap-game hunters," and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends... An expansive world... Encounters with rivals... These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest "crap game" player begins now!"