Every Anime Coming to Streaming on Crunchyroll in April 2025

Crunchyroll is preparing to dive headfirst into the spring anime season in 2025 with some big returning, and new, titles in the game. As anime fans prepare to bid a fond farewell to March and the winter 2025 season, the streaming service has shared a number of titles that will help usher in a major new slate. If you’re looking for something new to check out next month or are interested in some series that will be making a comeback after being away for some time, we have great news for you. Whether you’re a fan of Straw Hats, UA Academy, apothecaries, or Isekai, there’s quite a bit of anime on the horizon.

One Piece Returns

Toei Animation

One Piece will air new episodes for the first time in months on Crunchyroll starting on April 6th next month. Recently, Toei Animation gave many of their animators a breather with a remaster of the Fishmen Island Saga, adding some new detail to the original storyline. To help celebrate the big comeback for Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the streaming service is going all-out with an entire weekend of events, including releasing a special that acts as a recap for the storyline which saw the Straw Hat Pirates meet Dr. Vegapunk for the first time.

Fire Force Season 3 Burns Bright

David Production

Anime’s most popular firefighters are set to return on April 4th, as Shinra and his friends fight against new foes and attempt to restore their shattered reputations. If you need a refresher on the white hot anime, here’s how the streaming service describes the David Production story, “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

My Hero Academia: The Vigilantes Are Coming

TOHO

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is the first anime spin-off to arrive from the beloved shonen superhero series. Following the story of a young hero named Crawler who operates outside of the law, the anime adaptation will both introduce plenty of new characters while highlighting the pasts of some well-established figures in UA Academy’s history. Unlike Deku and All Might, these heroes don’t find themselves fighting for the future of the world but rather, take a more street-level approach to the anime’s story.

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc-

cloverworks

After over a decade of being away from the anime scene, Black Butler made its major return last year with brand new episodes of its series. Set to explore the “Emerald Witch Arc” from its source material, the new episodes will begin on April 5th next month and Crunchyroll has a description for the story that lies ahead for Ciel and Sebastian, “Ciel and his loyal butler Sebastian brave a cursed forest in Germany to uncover the truth behind eerie deaths.”

The Apothecary Diaries Big Comeback

Toho

Of the many anime franchises that have been hitting the screen in recent years, arguably one of the biggest has been The Apothecary Diaries. The second cours for The Apothecary Diaries’ second season will arrive on April 4th and here’s how the streaming service describes the anime’s return, “Maomao and Jinshi face palace intrigue as a pregnant concubine’s safety and a looming conspiracy collide.”

The Beginning After The End

Studio A-Cat

Solo Leveling might be the unofficial king of the anime adaptations born from Korean manwha but Jinwoo Sung’s story is far from the only one to hit the screen. The Beginning After The End holds a premise quite like that of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, seeing royalty reincarnated into a new body rather than a ‘neet’, but the source material is a beloved story. Set to premiere on April 2nd, we are just a few days away from seeing whether this story will find a passionate fanbase on Crunchyroll.

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level Returns

revoroot

I’ve Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level is a mouthful and the anime adaptation is one that slams together quite a few isekai tropes. Following the magical adventures of a former office worker who hunts slimes for a living, and powers up significantly as a result, the second season will begin on April 5th. Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the Isekai’s big return, “Azusa and her merry band return for more fantasy adventures and laid-back quests!”

The other series arriving on Crunchyroll include,

Catch Me At The Ballpark! – April 1st

Once Upon a Witch’s Dream – April 1st

Please Put Them On, Takamine-San – April 2nd

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiance And Sold to Another Kingdom – April 2nd

The Brilliant Healer’s New Life in the Shadows – April 3rd

Wind Breaker Season 2 – April 3rd

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 – April 4th

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? – April 4th

To Be Hero X – April 5th

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers – April 5th

Shoshimin: How To Become Ordinary Season 2 – April 5th

Classic Stars – April 5th

Anne Shirley – April 5th

Witch Watch – April 6th

The GOrilla God’s Go-To Girl – April 6th

ZatsuTabi -That’s Journey- April 7th

Summer Pockets – April 7th

COMPASS 2.0 Animation Project – April 7th

The Shiunji Family Children – April 8th

A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof – April 10th

Teogonia – April 11th

Food For The Soul – April 12th

mono – April 12th

Via Crunchyroll