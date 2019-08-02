Crunchyroll Removing English Dubs of Isekai Quartet, More

Although the Crunchyroll catalog has seen some major boosts from Discotek Media lately with classic series such as Kimagure Orange Road joining their streaming library, fans are still seeing some of the last after effects of their ended partnership with Funimation. The ended partnership brought about a major library shift for both streaming platforms, and while Funimation has not announced its own recent shifts in relation to these series, it seems more English dubs will be leaving Crunchyroll soon.

Crunchyroll has announced that the English dubs for four series will be leaving the streaming service throughout August, and includes Isekai Quartet among a few others. Here’s the full breakdown.

The Helpful Fox Senko-san – August 9th

Strike Witches: 501st JOINT FIGHTER WING Take Off! – August 10th

Isekai Quartet – August 11th

Million Arthur Season 2 – August 17th

These four English dubs are also available on FunimationNow, and this announcement has led to the fan speculation that their respective English subtitled releases will be leaving Funimation in August as well. But this has not been confirmed as of this writing, so all fans can currently do to prepare for the upcoming shift is to be sure to work through these English dubs in their Crunchyroll queue before their respective removal dates.

If you have never head of Isekai Quartet, it was one of the fan favorite releases of the Spring 2019 anime season. A special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations — Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms, you can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. A second season has been confirmed to be in the works.

The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but definitely opens the door for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together. The “Isekai” in its title refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are major examples of this genre as they have sold more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each of the series.

