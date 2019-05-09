Crunchyroll Accidentally Bans Itself From Twitter

Crunchyroll is arguably the biggest streaming service dedicated to strictly anime on the market today. With over 900 anime to choose from, their selection keeps growing over time with popular entries like Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and Attack On Titan leading the charge. This isn’t to say that sometimes mistakes can’t be made, specifically, with the Social Media Strategist inadvertently locked himself out of the Crunchyroll Twitter Account.

Twitter User DickSquadVevo is listed as the Social Media Strategist for both Crunchyroll and VRV. The incident apparently took place when Vevo attempted to change the birthday of the account to that of their company mascot, Hime, as described below:

I just got @Crunchyroll banned from Twitter bc I changed the birthday to Hime’s — MELD㋐O ⚽️ @ fanime (@dicksquadvevo) May 9, 2019

Hime’s birthday is on June 6th and has been the anime representative of Crunchyroll for the past nearly six years. Here’s the description of Hime from Crunchyroll itself:

“Crunchyroll Hime, or ‘Hime’, has been Crunchyroll‘s official mascot for 5 years as of today! Hime was originally a fan creation submitted to the Anime Industry-tans Contest, an online fan art contest run jointly by Crunchyroll, Funimation, Aniplex of America, and NIS America to create ‘Gijinka’ (anthropomorphized mascots) of each of the companies.”

(Photo: CrunchyRoll)

Hime herself was originally designed by a Crunchyroll fan, Eunice Dahae Baik, as part of a contest to find the perfect mascot as described below:

“Eunice Dahae Baik’s design, simply called “Crunchyroll Hime”, won against over 100 other approved entries. Victoria Holden, brand manager at Crunchyroll, was so impressed by Eunice’s design that she made Hime the official mascot of Crunchyroll, later asking Eunice to collaborate with Japanese artist Shiori Abe to refine the design and create her current look.”

Crunchyroll itself was originally founded in 2006, growing with over 35 million online community members online. While content is currently available to watch for free with advertisements, the pricing structure is currently $7.99 USD per month, $22.99 USD for three months, or $79.99 USD for an annual subscription.

Have you ever accidentally locked yourself out of an account? Are you a big fan of Crunchyroll?

