Crunchyroll’s Summer Sale Just Dropped Its Astonishing Next Wave

Crunchyroll is continuing its ongoing Summer Sale, rolling out new deals on merchandise and DVDs that fans can purchase at decreased prices. The Crunchyroll Summer Sale is a spiritual successor to the Right Stuf sales, continuing the trend of delivering heavily discounted prices for many sought-after anime merchandise. The sale incorporates Blu-rays, limited-edition collector’s items, figures, toys, manga, books, and hard-to-find collectibles. The Summer Sale will last until August 26th, with new items added to the deals every week. Many deals offer 25% off selected items, and there’s an extra discount for Crunchyroll members, incentivizing customers to sign up.

Every Monday, until the sale ends, Crunchyroll will include a limited-stock, 24-hour doorbuster sale. The first week deals include popular anime series like My Hero Academia, Bocchi the Rock!, Spy x Family, My Dress Up Darling, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Dandadan, and Studio Ghibli. Standouts for the first week of sales were the BOCCHI THE ROCK! – Hitori Goto PM Perching Figure, SPY x FAMILY CODE: White – Blu-ray + DVD Combo, and the My Dress-Up Darling Manga Bundle. Week 2 adds more must-haves to the sales, tempting anime fans with new essential items to add to their collection.

Crunchyroll’s Summer Sale Week 2 List!

Crunchyroll’s Summer Sale Week includes merchandise from prestigious anime like Digimon Adventure 02, Haikyu!!, Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Super, Akira, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Gachiakuta, Tokyo Revengers, Tower of God, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Fire Force, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Most of the deals from Week 1 remain on sale, with the Summer Sale Event intending to include discounts on over 1,000 items on the Crunchyroll official website. Keep looking out every week for all the new items added to the sales, as the event lasts until the end of summer break.

This Week’s Highlights From Crunchyroll (Aug 6 – Aug 12):

Monday, August 11th’s Doorbuster Deals:

Figures and Games:

Blu-rays:

Manga and Books:

Apparel and Accessories:

What kind of merchandise are you excited to buy during Crunchyroll’s Summer Sale? We highly recommend the Digimon Adventure 02 Blu-ray; a fun and iconic adventure anime that the whole family can love. Let us know in the comments below!