Crunchyroll Adds ‘Kill la Kill’, ‘Sword Art Online II’ Dubs

The weekend is coming, and most people are planning an extensive Marvel Studios binge to welcome Avengers: Infinity War to theaters. Still, there are those who might want to stream some other things, and it looks like Crunchyroll has got just the thing.

According to an announcement from Aniplex USA, Kill la Kill and Sword Art Online II have brought their English dubs to Crunchyroll. You can check out the new audio right now if you wish, so the shows would be definite marathon contenders for the weekend if Marvel Studios isn’t up your alley.

For those of you unaware, Kill la Kill is an original anime by the folks at Studio Trigger while Sword Art Online II is part of a franchise helmed by 1-A Pictures. If you want to know more about the series, then you can check out their synopses below.

#ICYMI: Kill la Kill and Sword Art Online II English dubs are now streaming on Crunchyroll! ✂️ https://t.co/ZgRuiEBu9T

🔫 https://t.co/x4f6srBjxs pic.twitter.com/IlJ2aqEefH — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) April 26, 2018

Kill la Kill: “Welcome to Honnouji Academy – a school ruled under the iron fist of the Student Council President and her underlings, the Elite Four. Bestowed with incredible powers from their special Goku Uniforms, only one person dares to stand against them – transfer student Ryuki Matoi! Wielding her fabric-slicing Scissor Blade, Ryuki aims to bring Honnouji Academy’s fascist overlords to their knees!”

Sword Art Online II: “A year has passed since SAO was cleared. Summoned by Seijirou Kikuoka of the Virtual Division at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Kazuto (Kirito) learns of a series of bizarre murders linked to the popular VR game, Gun Gale Online (GGO). After being shot in-game by a player calling himself Death Gun, two prominent GGO players have mysteriously turned up dead in the real world. As Kazuto logs into GGO and starts investigating the mystery, he meets a girl sniper named Sinon who wields a Hecate II rifle. Is she friend or foe? Kirito enters the virtual world once more for an all new adventure!”

