10 Things to Remember Before Watching Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc

The world of Chainsaw Man is one of unexpected turns, brutal power grabs, and emotional complexity, all centered around Denji, the titular hero who just wants a normal life. Before you head to the theaters to see the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc, it’s worth revisiting the major players, pacts, and looming threats from the first season. The Reze arc introduces one of the most significant figures in Denji’s journey, making it necessary to have a clear understanding of the alliances he’s forged, the sacrifices he’s made, and the ever-present danger that surrounds him, particularly from those who seek the extraordinary heart beating inside his chest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Knowing the foundations of Public Safety’s special division and the true weight of Denji’s destiny will only elevate this thrilling new chapter to an already explosive story.

10) The Concept of a Hybrid Devil

Hybrids are incredibly rare beings that result from a human merging with a devil, retaining a human-like mind and appearance unless they transform. Unlike Fiends (who are devils possessing a human corpse), a hybrid can typically return to their human form and have a distinct devil feature, like Denji’s pull-cord, which activates their full devil power.

These unique people are essentially immortal and functionally unkillable as long as they have access to blood, which allows them to regenerate even from near-total destruction. Their power makes them highly coveted and feared by both humans and devils, putting them at the center of many conflicts, as their existence fundamentally breaks the traditional rules of the world.

9) Allies and Other Devils

Denji’s work with the special division brought him into contact with several humans and non-human allies. The humans include people like Aki Hayakawa and Kobeni Higashiyama, who have devoted themselves to the fight against Devils. Denji’s other allies include beings known as Fiends, like Power (the Blood Fiend). Fiends are devils who have taken over a human corpse, which typically results in a bizarre change to their physical appearance and a loss of much of their original devil’s intelligence.

Beyond the Fiends, other devils, like the Angel Devil, work for Public Safety under Makima’s direct supervision. While these alliances are necessary to take on greater threats, they are built on shaky trust, as devils are typically self-serving and their loyalty can shift based on their own survival or desires.

8) The Gun Devil

Image courtesy of shueisha

The Gun Devil is one of the most powerful and destructive devils in existence, responsible for a catastrophe 13 years before Season 1 that claimed the lives of millions globally within five minutes. Public Safety’s primary mission is to gather pieces of its flesh or information to track it down, as it remains the single greatest threat to human civilization.

For Aki Hayakawa, this devil is personal, as it was responsible for the death of his entire family, fueling his singular, desperate drive for revenge. His life’s work is consumed by this goal, and his willingness to make dangerous pacts is entirely based on the hope of one day confronting and killing the Gun Devil and ridding the world of its evil.

7) Aki’s Deal With the Future Devil

Seeking greater power to avenge his family, Aki made a pact with one of the strongest devils—the Future Devil. In exchange for the devil taking over his right eye, granting him the ability to see a few seconds into the future, Aki agreed to drastically shorten his own lifespan.

This pact is a constant reminder of the high cost of power in this world and Aki’s desperation. Every time he uses his enhanced vision, he is essentially gambling his remaining time on Earth, highlighting his grim, determined commitment to his personal war against the Gun Devil.

6) Denji’s Dream Life

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Despite his extraordinary powers as the human-hybrid Chainsaw Devil and involvement in world-threatening conflicts, Denji’s personal motivation remains wonderfully mundane: he simply wants a normal life that includes getting a girlfriend. Denji’s desire reminds the audience that he is still just a teenager, and it is a reaction to his former life of extreme poverty and isolation.

His deepest wishes are simple, non-heroic pleasures: sleeping in a soft bed, eating good food, and forging bonds. This relatable and very human goal serves as a constant, grounding counterpoint to the terrifying and chaotic devil world in which he lives, defining his actions far more than any sense of duty.

5) Division 4’s Main Trio

Public Safety’s Special Division 4 is largely defined by the strange, dysfunctional partnership between Denji and his two closest friends: Power, the Blood Fiend; and Aki, the singularly driven, human devil hunter. The trio’s connection is the emotional core of the series, evolving from begrudging coworkers to a genuine (and very chaotic) surrogate family.

Aki is the responsible parent figure, constantly stressed by his two unpredictable roommates. Power and Denji, both socially awkward and unconventional, have developed a close, sibling-like bond built on shared struggles, creating a relationship that they rely on to navigate the madness of their jobs. While Special Division 4 includes other members, Denji, Aki, and Power are at the heart of it all.

4) Makima’s Mysterious Ulterior Motive

Makima, the head of Special Division 4 and Denji’s superior, is the most enigmatic and powerful character introduced in the first season. Her calm, collected, and highly manipulative actions suggest she is working toward a goal far greater than simply protecting the public from devils.

She gaslights the impressionable Denji, using promises of a normal life to keep him complacent and under her thumb, but her true intentions remain shrouded in mystery. She is something more than human, as she survived being shot multiple times in a full frontal assault, but the anime has not yet revealed the truth behind her yellow eyes.

3) Angel Devil’s Unique Power

The Angel Devil is a powerful and calm devil who works for Makima and Division 4. He has a gentle nature that sometimes manifests as laziness. His power is incredibly dangerous: a simple touch allows him to absorb the lifespan from any human he comes into contact with, which he can then materialize into a lethal sword.

This ability makes him both a critical player in the larger game at hand and a terrifying danger. His reluctant use of his power and his surprisingly passive personality set him apart from other devils, but remind the audience that his very lethal power comes with isolation and loneliness.

2) The Shark Fiend

Beam, the Shark Fiend, is a member of Division 4 and one of Denji’s few genuine friends among the non-human cast of characters. In his fiend form, Beam has a shark-like head and the ability to swim through solid objects like concrete.

Beam is fiercely loyal to Denji, referring to him with great respect and even worshipping him. His simple, unwavering admiration and willingness to fight alongside Denji make him a key, if unpredictable, ally whose pure devotion to Denji serves as a reminder that others in Denji’s life are not as genuine as Beam.

1) Everyone Wants Denji’s Heart

The most important fact to keep in mind is that the devil inside Denji is not just any devil; it is the Chainsaw Devil, whom Denji named Pochita. Due to its unique history and extreme power, many powerful groups, devils, and individuals are actively hunting Denji to get a hold of his heart.

This coveted piece of Denji is the source of all the conflict surrounding him, and enemies will go to any length—including manipulation, torture, and war—to extract it. Denji’s life is permanently bound to the fate of the world because of the small, adorable Chainsaw Devil who saved his life by becoming his heart.

Have you seen Chainsaw Man: The Movie – The Reze Arc yet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!