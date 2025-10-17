Crunchyroll’s 2024 True Anime of the Year Will Return With Season 3 Sooner Than Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll‘s latest Anime Awards, the event held to honor anime released last year, took place in May this year. The most prestigious award of the night, Anime of the Year, was given to the highly anticipated manhwa adaptation, Solo Leveling. While the first season of Solo Leveling was undeniably good and offered a glimpse of what manhwa adaptations can achieve, it wasn’t nearly as strong as the second season. Since voting for the awards began after the conclusion of Season 2, it could be interpreted that fans voted under the influence of the ongoing hype surrounding the second season, rather than judging the first season alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This outcome was disappointing, as there were several worthy contenders for the title, such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and The Apothecary Diaries. However, the true standout anime of last year was Shonen Jump’s latest hit, Dandadan, produced by Science SARU. The studio elevated the source material with its quirky details and unique style, giving the series a distinct charm. The narrative balanced multiple genres, action, comedy, drama, and romance, making it a complete experience. The second season concluded at the end of summer, and Science SARU delighted fans by confirming another season, along with a recent update announcement.

Dandadan Season 3 Enters Full Production, While Solo Leveling Season 3 Remains Unconfirmed

Solo Leveling Season 2 concluded in the winter of this year with 12 episodes. Despite the hype surrounding the season, there has been no confirmation yet for Season 3. While it’s evident that A-1 Pictures may announce a new season anytime, its production is likely to take longer. In contrast, Dandadan, arguably the more deserving candidate for the 2024 Anime of the Year, announced its third season immediately after Season 2 concluded. Recently, it was confirmed that Dandadan Season 3 is already in full production, a promising sign that the new season will arrive soon, certainly sooner than Solo Leveling Season 3, which still lacks any confirmation.

Meanwhile, fans can afford to be patient for Solo Leveling Season 3, as the Season 2 finale felt like the peak of Jinwoo’s journey, marking his rise as the strongest Hunter in the world, suggesting that the next season’s narrative may not be as compelling as the first two. On the other hand, Dandadan Season 2 ended on a thrilling cliffhanger that left fans eager for more. The introduction of a new girl who immediately kissed Okarun ignited a fresh romantic thread in Shonen Jump’s best action-comedy romance anime. With the latest confirmation, Dandadan Season 3 is expected to release very soon, possibly in the fall of next year, while fans of Solo Leveling may have to wait much longer.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!