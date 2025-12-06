Crunchyroll’s Best Fantasy of 2024 Drops New Look At Season 2

Play video

Action fantasy anime Wistoria: Wand and Sword became a surprisingly major hit after its debut in Summer 2024, thanks to its beautiful animation, intense fights, unique worldbuilding, and the romantic subplot. The story is set in a fantasy world where Celestial Hosts oppressed humanity until five mages joined forces and defeated them, and the same threat looms in the shadows. The five most powerful mages from centuries ago, known as the Magia Vander, built a magical tower to contain the evil forces, and their successors carried on the tradition as Magia Vanders. Childhood sweethearts Will Serfort and Elfaria were separated when the latter’s powers were recognized by the kingdom. After Elfaria became a Magia Vander, Will enrolls in a Magic Academy, doing everything he can to catch up to her, even though he can’t use magic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series is based on a light novel by Fujino Omori, the same author as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? A sequel season was confirmed right after the finale, and further details were shared during the anime’s first anniversary on July 6th, 2025, where the manga artist, Aoi Toshi, shared a gorgeous visual to hype up the series. The anime will return in Spring 2026, but before the premiere, the anime shares a new teaser of the exciting upcoming season, along with a stellar new visual featuring Will via press release.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Will Get Even More Intense in Season 2

©Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee

The second season will continue Will’s arduous journey as he struggles to climb his way to the top and stand on an equal level with Elfaria, one of the five Magia Vanders, and his childhood friend. As the teaser unveils, something terrible is about to go down in the kingdom, and the students at the academy will be at the center of the crisis. The first season laid out the foundation for the story, but there are a lot of things that still need to be explored.

More enemies will continue to show up, challenging Will to push past his limits in order to rise through the ranks. The finale of the first season concludes the battle against the Evil Grand Duke, a high-ranking dungeon monster, and deals with the aftermath of the incident. Will and his team surviving against such a monster was nothing short of a miracle. However, the fact that they were set up by the evil forces is a foreboding of something ominous taking place in the near future.

Although things have quieted down after the incident, Will’s journey is far from over as he will continue to face countless challenges on his path to becoming a Magia Vander. Season 2 might even reveal more about his love interest, Elfaria, who is more or less a mystery even after an entire season has ended. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, where the second season will be added each week after its premiere.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!