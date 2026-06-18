The Biggest Isekai Anime Ever Just Set a Record No Other Isekai Anime Has Ever Achieved

The release of new isekai anime every season has become commonplace, but the return of the biggest isekai anime of the Spring season is setting records that no other series in the genre has ever achieved. This is a major feat, considering how many isekai series often follow similar tropes and rarely manage to truly stand out. What makes it even more extraordinary is that this is one of the oldest modern isekai anime, dating back to its first release in April 2016. Since then, the series has established itself as one of the best anime with every new installment, and it is the fourth season that has truly taken the anime fandom by storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World Season 4 began airing at the start of the season on April 4, and its first cour has now concluded with a total of 11 episodes. The remarkable feat achieved by this season is that, out of its 11 episodes, eight have received ratings above 9 on IMDb, with the last four episodes forming a streak. Two episodes earned a 9.8 rating, one received a 9.9 rating, and the latest episode of the series, Re: Zero Season 4 Episode 11, achieved a perfect 10/10 rating, becoming the only isekai anime to ever accomplish this and one of the few episodes across the entire entertainment industry to do so.

Re: Zero Season 4 Dominates the Anime Industry With Consecutive Highest-Rated Episodes on IMDb

Image Courtesy of White Fox

As of this writing, Re: Zero Season 4 Episode 11 holds a perfect 10/10 score with a total of 23.2K ratings. Not even strong contenders such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 or Witch Hat Atelier, which surprised the fandom this year, have been able to achieve this. In fact, such a feat has not been accomplished by an anime episode in recent years. Re: Zero has continued releasing new seasons since the anime first debuted in April 2016. Its premise follows the main protagonist, Natsuki Subaru, who is transported to another world. However, instead of receiving an overpowered ability, Subaru gains the power to return to life at a previous point in time, like a checkpoint in a game, every time he dies. Since its first season, the anime has evolved into something much greater, and that is exactly what the latest season has showcased.

The anime has strategically utilized its protagonist’s power while presenting the real consequences of having to die repeatedly. With the first cour adapting the Memory Loss Arc, it follows the adventures of Subaru, Emilia, and Beatrice as they attempt to recover friends they are not even aware of due to the complete disappearance of people’s existence and names from everyone’s memories. As the trio explores the dungeon in search of the all-knowing Sage, the season delves deeper into the fantastical elements that have made the series so mysterious, while its horror aspects only continue to intensify and captivate fans.

The streak of episodes achieving incredible records on IMDb proves that this season of Re: Zero was more than just an isekai anime. Rather, it embraced elements that fans would never expect from the genre and executed them exceptionally well, with the final episode of the arc bringing everything to a thirlling conclusion. The perfect 10 rating serves as a celebration by fans of the anime’s flawless execution. Re: Zero Season 4’s achievement has shown that not only isekai, but every anime can earn widespread praise when it delivers its narrative and chain of events effectively. Re: Zero‘s latest achievement does not just signal a change for the isekai genre, but also demonstrates how an anime can become something future series should aspire to.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!