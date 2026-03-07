Major Isekai Anime Confirms Release Date & Episode Count Ahead of Crunchyroll Return

One of Crunchyroll’s biggest Isekai anime franchises is returning with a brand new season later this April, and the anime has finally set a release date for its big Season 4 premiere. Isekai is one of the most popular subgenres as there are a number of new shows fighting for fans’ attention every few months. But then things get even more competitive as those successful Isekai franchises then can go on to have multiple sequels of their own too. There’s no better example of this than with Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has now confirmed it’s going to be making its debut on Wednesday, April 8th in Japan. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date, the anime also revealed how long this new season is going to be sticking around. Not only confirming it’s going to be lasting for 19 episodes in total, Re:Zero has also revealed a breakdown of the arcs that fans will be seeing in action with the new season too. Check out a new look at Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4.

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has confirmed via press release that it will be officially running for 19 episodes across two different arcs. The Loss Arc will be kicking off on April 8th, and will have 11 episodes. It will then be followed by The Recapture Arc, which will have eight episodes and begin on August 12th. The anime has already set a schedule for its episodes, so hopefully that means that there won’t be any unexpected delays or hiccups behind the scenes that fans might have seen with the anime before.

Crunchyroll has also previously confirmed that they will be streaming the new episodes for fans outside of Japan when they hit as well, and you can catch up with all of the other seasons, OVA specials and more with that service in the meantime. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has also confirmed its ending theme for Season 4 as well, “Ender Ember,” as performed by MYTH & ROID feat. TK (Ling tosite sigure). The opening theme for the new season was previously revealed as titled “Recollect” as performed by Konomi Suzuki feat. Ashnikko.

What to Know for Re:Zero Season 4

Courtesy of Kodansha

Masahiro Shinohara returns from the third season of the anime to direct Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 for production studio WHITE FOX. Masahiro Yokotani will be overseeing the scripts, Haruka Sagawa will be providing the character designs, Keitaro Chiba will be providing the monster designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. The voice cast from the anime’s previous seasons is also set to return to reprise each of their respective roles.

There will be some new additions to the cast to shake things up for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4. They include the likes of Fairouz Ai as Saula, Tomokazu Sugita as Reid Astrea, Kengo Kawanishi as Roy Alphard, and Konomi Kohara as Rui Arneb. With the new arcs laid out for the fourth season, it’s time to look ahead this Spring to see what comes next.

