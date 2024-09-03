That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Team on Why the IP Keeps Expanding

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been growing in popularity ever since the anime first made its debut years ago, and the producer behind it all explained why the franchise has been expanding with so many projects. The anime adaptation for Fuse and Mitz-Vah's original light novel series first premiered in 2018, and was such a success that it continued for two more seasons with the third even airing its new episodes this Summer. But this was far from the only anime projects seen for the franchise, however, as it has also spawned OVAs, a feature film, and even a spin-off series.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has seen success with the releases of its new movie, TV anime seasons and more, and thus is likely going to continue expanding even further as the anime continues in the future. Speaking to the anime's producer, Shinichiro Narita, during Anime Expo 2024 earlier this Summer, ComicBook learned Narita's perspective on why the anime continues to expand and is a hit with audiences. As Narita poses, it's the resonance of the emotions.

(Photo: Eight-Bit)

Why That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Keeps Getting Bigger

"So Rimuru's emotions are very honestly portrayed in the story," Narita began. "Not only is the series very detailed, but on top of that, its characters are expressing their emotions in a very straightforward manner. Like, when they're happy, they're showing their happiness. When they're sad, the story takes on a very serious, somber tone. That is why everyone can resonate with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as they're watching. The fact that they can feel the emotions of its characters is key to the anime's popularity. It's why That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is spreading out to a bigger audience."

You can now catch up with all three seasons, OVA specials, and movie now streaming with Crunchyroll to see more of what Narita is referring to. As for what to expect from the new season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is teased as such, "Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords' banquet, Rimuru's domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world."