Crunchyroll’s Biggest Isekai Returns With New Movie in 2026: Watch the Trailer

Crunchyroll’s biggest Isekai anime franchise is coming back with a brand new movie hitting theaters next year, and has released a new trailer and poster showing it off to help celebrate. The Isekai genre is one of the most popular in anime today as each season not only debuts plenty of Isekai shows, but each year there’s a much higher percentage of this genre than everything else. It makes it tougher for each Isekai themselves to stand out from the rest of the pack, so it’s only the truly great ones that manage to reach a point of success where they get multiple seasons.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been such a big franchise that the anime has gotten multiple TV seasons, OVA projects and even a feature film release. Now it’s coming back with a new theatrical film hitting in Japan next February, and Crunchyroll will be releasing the film internationally at a later date. But fans have gotten a much better look at what to expect from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Azure Sea with a new trailer and poster you can check out below.

What to Know for Reincarnated as a Slime’s New Movie

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Blue Sea will be making its debut on February 27th in Japan, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will then be releasing the film worldwide in outside territories (but a release window or date has yet to be announced as of this time). The film is going to feature a returning voice cast from the TV series, but introduce new members as well such as Saori Onishi as Yura, Koichi Domoto as Zodon, and Koji Yusa as Djeese who will be playing roles not seen in the other stories.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Tears of the Blue Sea will feature an original story seen in the light novels, with series writer Fuse being credited with crafting the plot. This new trailer also reveals its theme song titled “Utopia” as performed by TRUE. Crunchyroll teases what to expect from the film as such, “After concluding the opening ceremony of the Demon Kingdom Federation Tempest, Rimuru and his companions are invited by the Celestial Emperor Hermesia of the great elven nation – the Magi Dynasty Salion – to visit her private resort island. As the group enjoys their brief vacation, a mysterious woman named Yura appears. A new incident unfolds against the backdrop of the boundless azure sea.”

Why Reincarnated as a Slime is a Big Deal

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been one of the most successful Isekai anime franchises released of the last few years because it offers a wide range of experiences. Not only is it focused on expanding the world around Rimuru as he builds a new civilization from the ground up, but it also features a protagonist that’s stronger than many of the foes that fans see them take on.

Making matters even more intriguing is the fact that That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has also been confirmed for a fourth season of the TV series as well following the release of this new movie. A release window has yet to be announced for this new episodes, but we’ll likely see forward momentum on its next season in 2026 after the movie hits.

