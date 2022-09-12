Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Releases Ending Theme Music Video

Ahead of its debut on Netflix tomorrow, September 13th, the new anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has released a new music video of the series' ending theme. While the song plays over the credits of the show, the music video itself appears to be an entirely new animation by a different studio than the one that did Cyberpunk: Edgerunners itself.

More specifically, the song that serves as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' ending theme is "Let You Down" by Dawid Podsiadło. The music video, which you can check out embedded below, was directed by artist Ilya Kuvshinov and produced by STUDIO MASSKET. In contract, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners itself is by Studio Trigger.

The music video seems to feature original characters that may or may not appear in the series itself in addition to some of the main crew from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Narratively, it would appear that a netrunner named Sasha is working for Maine in the music video to do some kind of infiltration when she uncovers a horrible pharmaceutical secret. A major theme of Cyberpunk 2077 and cyberpunk, in general, is corporations taking advantage of the public, so that's no big surprise. While it's only just under 5 minutes, the music video goes on an entire journey within it.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is described by Netflix as an animated series "that follows a street kid trying to survive in a tech and body mod-obsessed city of the future. With everything to lose, he chooses to become an edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to release on Netflix tomorrow, September 13th. The series consists of 10 episodes, each of which is 30-minutes long. CD Projekt Red is producing the series with Rafał Jaki as showrunner and executive producer. Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder as serve as producers. Studio Trigger made the show with Hiroyuki Imaishi directing alongside Hiromi Wakabayashi as creative director. Yoh Yoshinari serves as character designer and animation director. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new anime series right here.

What do you think of the new Cyberpunk: Edgerunners music video? Are you looking forward to the release of the full series on Netflix?