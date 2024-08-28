Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Gets Update From CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has provided an update on the previously announced, but unrevealed Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, tentatively dubbed Cyberpunk 2077 2 by some on the Internet. According to CD Projekt Red, the Poland-based team is about to enter production on The Witcher 4 after a lengthy period of pre-production. Thankfully, CD Projekt Red now has a second team based out of Boston, which is working on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

According to CD Projekt Red, the sequel to the 2020 open-world RPG is in the “planning” stages, which is presumably another word for pre-production, and possibly early pre-production at that. Until the game enters production, it is hard to say how long before the sequel will release. What is clear is that it is at least a few years away, if not a handful of years away.

When you consider the fact that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a high-quality expansion that added dozens of hours of content, released less than a year ago, it’s not too surprising that the next installment in the series is in the very early stages of development. To this end, the sequel will most likely be a PS6 and next Xbox game, or perhaps cross-gen if development goes smoothly and briskly.

With how much trouble Cyberpunk 2077 had as a cross-gen release, it is a very good chance CD Projekt Red will skip the second scenario even if possible. If it is early enough in the next console generation though, it may not have any choice because of the lack of install base on what will then be the current consoles. As a result of this, we don’t expect CD Projekt Red’s aim is to have this sequel out near the release of the next consoles.

