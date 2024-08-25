Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Comes to Life With Epic Live-Action Short: Watch

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners stands as one of the best originals on Netflix to date. Brought to life by Studio Trigger, the anime spin-off expands the world that Cyberpunk 2077 brought to life. From its rich characters to its top-tier animation, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners more than earned its title as one of Trigger’s best anime. And now, the title is going viral after a group of fans adapted it in live action.

The project, as you can see below, comes courtesy of Frien Force. The YouTube channel came together to bring Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to life in a way we have never seen. The short is set within the anime’s canon as it is set ahead of episode four. So if you want to see how David and Lucy fare in real life, this short does the trick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starring Cameron Rankin and Eric Hau, this Cyberpunk: Edgerunners short is nothing short of perfection. So if you want a rundown on the fan-film, you can read its official blurb below:

“David and Lucy have a plan to fix this bad blood between their crew and the Tyger Claws, but will it work or will they get flat-lined? It’s Night City, so I wouldn’t count on a happy ending…”

This adaptation of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is top notch, and it proves just how impactful the anime was. Back in 2022, Trigger and CD Projekt Red put this anime on Netflix, and the rest was history. Characters like David helped revive interest in Cyberpunk 2077 after its infamous launch. The praise gifted to Trigger’s anime gave the CD Projekt Red game a new lease on life, and latter Cyberpunk 2077 titles have gone on to include cameos for the anime. It is hardly surprising to see a live-action tribute come from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and this fan-film has left netizens begging for more.

What do you think of this live-action take on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!