Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Finally Gives Fans The Ending They’ve Been Waiting For

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was such a success that the anime adaptation of CD Projekt Red’s video game universe gave Cyberpunk 2077 a major shot in the arm. Effectively, the story of David and Lucy helped reignite interest in the controversial game, bringing in scores of new players as fans discovered Night City via the anime series from Netflix and Studio TRIGGER. While many fans fell in love with Edgerunners, the series ends in a tragic way that still makes fans sad to this day. In a surprising twist, Edgerunners’ enthusiasts have finally received the ending they’ve been dying to see from an unexpected source.

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For those who don’t know, Wuthering Waves is an open-world role-playing game that first hit the digital landscape in 2024. Earlier this week, the video game created a crossover event with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners that promoted the inclusion of characters like Lucy and Rebecca. During the latter half of the crossover event, Lucy enters a dream wherein she finally has one of her biggest dreams come true, while confirming what happened to her following the events of the original series. The reunion of David and Lucy might only be a dream, but it gives fans the moment they have been dying to see since Edgerunners’ final episode, and you can check it out below.

Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Spoiler)



→ Enjoy the ending of the collab. David spent his final moments with Lucy near the moon 😭💔#WutheringWaves #Gacha #EdgeRunners pic.twitter.com/02EQ7LdK5N — Kaito (@iKaito_1) June 8, 2026

Edgerunners: Past And Future

Kuro Games

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners ended with David sacrificing himself to save his friends from Adam Smasher, the titanic cyborg who was also the lead antagonist in Cyberpunk 2077. Pushing his body and sanity to the limit, David dies as Lucy makes her way to the moon, which is the locale that the doomed couple had always wanted to visit. While the reunion might not be “real” in Wuthering Waves, it does act as a perfect crescendo for anime fans in a place that many might not have seen coming.

Last year, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners confirmed that a part two was in the works for Netflix. With Studio TRIGGER returning to Night City, the production studio has confirmed that David isn’t returning from the grave for this one, with the sequel set to explore the lives of new characters. A release date for this unexpected sequel has yet to be confirmed, though at next month’s Anime Expo, fans are preparing to learn more about the unexpected sequel. Even with some major competition at next month’s event, like Demon Slayer, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Witch Hat Atelier, and Gachiakuta, fans are still hyped to learn more about Night City’s return.

Wuthering Waves might not have an anime adaptation, but the role-playing gacha game certainly has an aesthetic that would make its universe fit right in. Alongside other games such as Zenless Zone Zero, Genshin Impact, and Honkai Star Rail, the anime influence on the world of gaming cannot be denied at this point.

What do you think of this Edgerunners’ ending that finally reunites Lucy and David? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!