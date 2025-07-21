Dandadan Goes Live-Action in New Commercial (& It’s As Weird As You’d Expect)

Dandadan is one of the most popular and acclaimed ongoing anime, with Season 2 currently being released on Netflix and Crunchyroll. When a series becomes popular, studios begin eyeing up live-action adaptations, with Netflix already bringing One Piece and Cowboy Bebop to life, with mixed results. But before Dandadan fans groan in agony over the idea of a live-action adaptation, what if we told you it’s technically already happened, and it’s surprisingly good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 2 of Dandadan premiered as part of the Summer 2025 anime season. After three episodes, fans are once again obsessed with Momo, Okarun, and Jiji’s adventures to rescue Okarun’s Kintama. Season 2 kicked off with the Evil Eye and Cursed House Arcs, with Turbo Granny tagging along for good measure. But, everyone’s favorite powerless yokai is also off on a live-action adventure in a new promo.

Turbo Granny Becomes Live-Action in a New Ad

Play video

When Dandadan fans picture a live-action adaptation, it probably includes less Fanta than what we’ve received. “Fanta and the TV anime ‘Dandadan’ are collaborating!” read the caption on a new video from the Coca-Cola Japan YouTube channel. “That character has come to Fanta Academy as a teacher!? When you get caught up in something crazy, drink Fanta with your friends and laugh it off! You’ll feel refreshed!!! Fanta! Which crazy teacher is your favorite?”

In the promo for a new line of Fanta flavors, Turbo Granny becomes a substitute teacher at Fanta Academy. If you couldn’t guess, the end result is incredibly chaotic. Most surprisingly though, the quality of the live-action version of Turbo Granny is really good, and actually instills some hope in the fan base if Dandadan is ever given a live-action adaptation.

Dandadan Season 2 Is Already a Hit

Science SARU

Season 2 of Dandadan premiered on July 3rd. With three episodes currently available to stream, we’re now a quarter of the way through the new season. As frustrating as some might find it, Season 2 is following suit with the debut season and running for a total of 12 episodes. When Dandadan Season 2 dropped, it quickly shot up Netflix’s streaming chart. The first episode accrued 4.5 million hours watched in its first week. At the time of publication, it is the 7th most popular series on the global Netflix chart.

Dandadan is based on the titular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu. The series began serialization in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ in April 2021. The series has been collected in 20 volumes so far, and is still ongoing.

Ahead of Season 2’s premiere, the first three episodes were bundled into the recap movie, Dandadan: Evil Eye, which released a month earlier in theaters. Those fans spent the past three weeks smugly knowing what was going to happen. However, now the entire fan base is in the same boat, as Dandadan is moving beyond the Evil Eye arc as it approaches Episode 4.

New episodes of Dandadan release weekly on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Season 1 and the current episodes of Season 2 are also available on both streaming platforms.

H/T: Coca Cola Japan YouTube