Dandadan Season 2 Reveals a Striking Parallel to Deku from My Hero Academia

Dandadan Season 2 is currently airing, and so far, three episodes have been released, diving into the chaotic journey of recovering Ken Takakura, the male protagonist’s, lost privates. This season introduces Jin as part of the main cast, with Momo Ayase and Okarun helping him break free from a curse haunting his home. Episode 2 takes things even deeper, putting Jin in the spotlight as he becomes possessed by the Evil Eye yokai, showcasing his unique potential. This transformation makes Jin the most formidable threat Momo and Okarun have faced so far, as his overwhelming physical prowess pushes even Okarun in his Turbo Granny form to the brink.

With such a stark difference in power, and Okarun relying solely on his Full Throttle ability, which allows him to launch devastating attacks at the cost of leaving him incapacitated afterward, the battle seemed destined to be one-sided. It appeared that Okarun would need Momo’s assistance and perhaps even Jin’s willpower from within the Evil Eye to stand a chance. However, the latest episode subverts expectations, showing Okarun cleverly adapting his throttle ability to defeat Evil Eye on his own. A closer look at this strategy reveals a striking similarity to how Deku from My Hero Academia uses his One For All quirk in controlled percentages to avoid injuring himself when unleashing its full power.

Okarun Defeats the Evil Eye Using a Strategy Reminiscent of Deku’s Quirk Mastery

Science Saru

In the early stages of My Hero Academia, Deku had to use the power bestowed upon him by All Might in small proportions rather than at full strength to avoid injuring his own body. This initially meant channeling the power through individual fingers or, later, using only small percentages of One For All to maintain control and prevent harm. Similarly, Okarun’s strongest ability in his Turbo Granny form, Full Throttle, renders his entire body immobile after use, making its mechanics comparable to Deku’s situation.

To defeat the Evil Eye in the latest episode, after being trapped, Okarun cleverly minimizes his Full Throttle output by applying light pushes from his legs with each attack, allowing him to maintain mobility and land consecutive blows. In total, he delivers one hundred punches to bring down the Evil Eye. Given that he had already used Full Throttle once, it can be inferred that each punch represents roughly one percent of his maximum power, effectively spreading his full strength across multiple strikes. This striking similarity to Deku’s incremental use of One For All suggests that the author of Dandadan may have drawn inspiration from My Hero Academia, creating an intriguing connection between the two beloved series.