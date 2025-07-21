Toonami Hypes Dandadan Debut With Slick New Promo

Adult Swim’s Toonami anime block is about to get a lot stronger when DAN DA DAN makes its debut, and now fans have been given the first look at to expect from the wacky new series with a slick new promo. Yukinob Tatsu’s original DAN DA DAN manga series has been a hit with Shueisha’s Jump+ app since its debut back in 2021, but the franchise reached a whole new level of recognition thanks to the success of its official anime adaptation. Now as Season 2 of the series airs its new episodes this Summer, even more fans will get their chance to see the first season.

DAN DA DAN will be officially joining Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block this Saturday, and Toonami is getting ready for its premiere with a special new promo. This new promo showcases the main draw of the anime with its central duo that gets closer to one another the more they continue to fight off against all of these wild aliens and monsters that fans are going to see come their way. Check out the new promo below as spotted by @swimpedia on X.

Check out the promo for Dan Da Dan, which premieres on #Toonami on Saturday, July 26th at 12:30 AM! pic.twitter.com/fluFEoSgpu — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) July 20, 2025

Toonami’s New Summer 2025 Schedule

With DAN DA DAN officially joining the Toonami line up, the current schedule for Adult Swim’s anime programming block as of July 26th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Dragon Ball Daima

12:30AM – DAN DA DAN

1:00AM – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

1:30AM – Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga

2:00AM – One Piece

2:30AM – Lazarus (Subtitles)

3:00AM – Naruto

This is likely one of the most jam packed Toonami schedules in recent memory. Not only are their current major hits like DAN DA DAN now going to be airing each week, but major franchises like Dragon Ball Daima and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are airing new episodes with the block after years away. Taking things even further, Blue Exorcist is airing new episodes a decade after its initial premiere with the block as well. So there’s something pretty much for everyone to check out on the block through the Summer.

What Is DAN DA DAN?

DAN DA DAN is currently one of the biggest anime franchises running to this day, and the anime is airing new episodes through the Summer 2025 anime schedule. As the anime airs its episodes, you can find it streaming with platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. The series introduces fans to the central duo of Momo and Okarun, who start off on the opposite ends of their respective beliefs but soon realize they have a lot more in common than they ever realize.

As for what to expect from the anime, DAN DA DAN is teased as such, “When high schooler Momo, from a family of spirit mediums, first meets her classmate Okarun, an occult geek, they argue—Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. When it turns out both phenomena are real, Momo awakens a hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse. Together, they must challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world.”