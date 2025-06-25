Netflix’s One Piece Is Setting Fans Up for One Major Disappointment

It’s been two years since Netflix surprised fans both new and old with its stunning live-action retelling of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series, One Piece. As Luffy and the crew head into the Grand Line, the series has set sail for Season 2, expecting to make landfall in 2026. From the introduction of new antagonists like Smoker and Crocodile, to new allies like Tony Tony Chopper, Robin, and Vivi, there’s plenty to be excited about in Season 2 of the One Piece live-action. However, at the same time, fans may need to prepare for a major disappointment.

Netflix’s live-action One Piece has cast Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, alias Princess Vivi, with this casting having caused quite a stir among fans. That said, the real disappointment that new fans in particular may need to prepare for is seeing Vivi not join the Straw Hats at the end of the Alabasta Arc. Controversy about Vivi’s casting aside, there’s no doubt that Charithra Chandran is going to completely win fans over in Season 2 just as Vivi did in the anime twenty years ago, and fans new and old are going to have to prepare for the inevitable heartbreak when the Straw Hats leave her behind.

One Piece Fans Are in for a Disappointment With Vivi

Over the years, One Piece has baited fans with many potential Straw Hat candidates, though the very first of these was Vivi, who, across the span of only a few arcs, completely won fans over. Vivi still remains one of the top picks for a Straw Hat crew member, even in light of more powerful alternatives like Yamato. As such, fans who were introduced to One Piece via the live-action in particular may be en route to experiencing a classic, age-old disappointment when Vivi does not end up joining after bonding with the crew over what could be the entirety of Season 2.

Though her time with the crew is short-lived, the impact that Vivi leaves on Luffy and the Straw Hats persists throughout the series, particularly her lessons on diplomacy and humility. More importantly, despite what a small minority of One Piece fans may have to say, Charithra Chandran is absolutely perfect for the role, having already proved to many just how lovable she can be in Season 3 of Bridgerton when she played the poised Edwina Sharma. It’s safe to say that fans are in for heartbreak if Season 2 faithfully recreates the iconic scene of the Straw Hats bidding farewell to Vivi, though luckily, newer fans will have a shoulder to lean on in the fans who’ve seen it all before.

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.