Dandadan Execs Unpack the Show’s Impressive Production Schedule

Dandadan will not make its way to television for some months now, but even so, it is all the fandom can talk about. When October comes, the supernatural series will make its anime premiere under Science Saru. Not long ago, the team behind Dandadan took to Los Angles, California to hype the series, and it was there executives stressed how well-planned the anime was.

After all, MBS producer Hiroshi Kamei addressed the production situation during his appearance at Anime Expo. The event, which featured the world premiere of Dandadan episode one, was totally packed with fans eager to check out the series. Before the episode began, Kamei was asked about his work on Dandadan, and he had a few notes to share.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most importantly, the MBS executive confirmed the anime’s production was ahead of schedule. Kamei also went on to express his excitement for the show’s premiere. The crowd at Anime Expo drilled how big Dandadan is to the team at MBS, and Kamei assured fans the anime’s production staff is taking their responsibility seriously.

So far, no episode count has been shared for Dandadan season one, but fans are hopeful for a two-cour run. After all, the manga has plenty of content to adapt. Yukinobu Tatsu, the artist behind Dandadan, has been working on the series consistently since April 2021, so there is lots of banked content. And given how anticipated Dandadan is already, well – MBS and the entire anime team will have its hands full this fall.

Want to catch up on Dandadan ahead of its anime premiere? You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app stateside. So for more info on the Shueisha series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school’s UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames “Okarun” because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love…and oddly horny aliens and spirits?”

What do you think about Dandadan ahead of its premiere? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!