Dandadan Releases All-New Trailer, Key Visual

Dandadan is shaping up to be the must-watch anime of 2024. It wasn't long ago reports announced the action rom-com was coming to television, and already, the hype for Dandadan is peaking. With the likes of Science Saru involved, Dandadan has high expectations to meet, and its latest trailer is here to reassure everyone that the anime is in top form.

As you can see below, a new trailer and key visual for Dandadan went live today. The two releases give us our best look at Dandadan yet as characters like Momo and Ken take center stage. Thanks to Science Saru, Dandadan looks as colorful as you'd like with plenty of epic action. So if you are ready to check out the new hit, Dandadan will be going live this October.

For those wanting to know more about the production, Fuga Yamashiro is making their directorial debut with Dandadan, and Hiroshi Seko is overseeing the script. Currently, the hit anime is slated to air weekly on JNN overseas, and it has locked in some big-name sponsors overseas. Netflix and Crunchyroll will both stream Dandadan this fall, and GKIDS has also licensed the hit series. In fact, GKIDS confirmed today it will screen the first three episodes of Dandadan in theaters stateside, so you can bet the anime's premiere will be a visual feast.

(Photo: Official poster for Dandadan - Science Saru)

If you want to know more about Dandadan, the hit manga is easy to find. The series is on Shonen Jump as well as Manga Plus, after all. So for those wanting to know more about Dandadan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

Are you excited for Dandadan to go live? Will you be watching the show's first season? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!