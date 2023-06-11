Dandadan May Have an Anime in the Works

The anime industry is a wild place, and it seems like new shows are being announced by the week. Studios are putting out new series left and right as anime becomes even more popular in markets outside of Japan. Of course, manga's top titles are always first up to get an anime, and now a new report suggests Dandadan is finally about to get its due.

The rumor all began with a curious web domain registration in Japan. It seems the web domain name anime-dandadan has been registered as an official site. A locked Twitter profile named anime_dandadan surfaced shortly after the domain was registered, but the updates caused fans to do a double-take.

After all, a number of anime titles have been prefaced by domain registrations and social media handles. The reports show the website name was registered in Japan, but of course, we are not sure who is behind it. There is always the chance this could be an elaborate hoax by netizens, but given Dandadan's popularity, many are hoping an actual anime is about to be announced. A slew of reveals are expected to hit the anime industry shortly thanks to events like Anime Expo, so we will have to wait and see how this new rumor shakes out.

For those not familiar with Dandadan, the supernatural rom-com debuted in April 2021 under Yukinobu Tatsu. Since it went live, the manga has been a hit with fans, and its two leads have made readers laugh as much as they have cry. Currently, you can read Dandadan on the Shonen Jump app if you are not familiar with the digital series. And of course, you can find more information on the manga below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

