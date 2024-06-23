Dandadan Locks in Creepy Nuts for Opening Theme Song

The anime fandom is gearing up for the summer season, and once it has arrived, the premiere of Dandadan will grow closer. The much-anticipated anime is slated to debut in October 2024, and all eyes are on the Science Saru adaptation. As its launch date nears, new info on Dandadan is arriving daily, and now all eyes are on Creepy Nuts as the hit hip-hop duo has signed on to season one.

Yes, that is right. Creepy Nuts is performing the opening theme song for Dandadan. The Japanese duo is fresh off its viral opening for Mashle: Magic and Muscles, so the expectations for Dandadan are high.

If you are not familiar with Creepy Nuts, the Japanese hip-hop duo got their start in 2017. The group, which features DJ Matsunaga and R-Shitei, went viral in early 2024 for the song "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born". The single accompanied Mashle: Magic and Muscles season two, and the track quickly went viral online. Thanks to the song's success, Creepy Nuts topped Billboard Japan Hot 100 and even broke into the top ten of Billboard Global 200.

Now, Creepy Nuts is gearing up for Dandadan with the song "Otonoke". We have no clue how the single will sound, but given what we've heard of Creepy Nuts, the group's vibe fits Dandadan. Yukinobu Tatsu's series is as colorful as it is whacky which suits the group. So if you have not checked out Dandadan, you have time to brush up before the anime drops. The ongoing manga can be found on the Shonen Jump app, so for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong-Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

