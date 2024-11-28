Dandadan Doesn’t Buckle to Censorship With Controversial Anime Scene

Anime has always been a progressive and boundary-pushing medium, with Dandadan leading the charge lately. The anime has not shied away from provocative scenes ever since its explosive premiere, in which we go to see Okarun and Momo possessed and abducted, respectively. Despite the especially upsetting moments of the premiere, Dandadan episode 9 has treated fans to an unusual assembly of antagonists. Thanks to the help of their new ally, Aira, the group managed to survive the latest threat for another day, but not before one humiliating faux pas that bypassed censorship.

As many fans would have guessed, the moment from Dandadan chapter 25 features a nude Okarun in a compromising position on top of Momo in her underwear. It is undeniably suggestive, as they realize soon that they’re surrounded once again by students outside of the Empty Space dimension. This Dandadan moment, much like episode 1, is an example of the creators at Science SARU leaning into the source material instead of performing censorship. As a result, they correctly guessed that the buzz would drive engagement, with @ReignofPride on X’s post showing just how many people anticipated the moment.

THEY ACTUALLY ADAPTED THE CONTROVERSIAL DANDADAN SCENE FROM THE MANGA LMAO pic.twitter.com/y9SZTAFIv4 — PridefulSin🫧 (@ReignOfPride) November 28, 2024

Okarun and Momo Scene in Dandadan Bypasses Censorship in Episode 9

As fans were discussing this moment weeks before episode 9, it prompts a reminder of just how bold the series has been both as an anime and as a shonen manga. The series has depicted scenes of attempted sexual assault, explored dark topics like Turbo Granny’s origins, and plenty of innuendo in between. Even the most tragic Dandadan episode so far stunned viewers with a tweaked version to enhance the moment, tastefully veering off an overt depiction of Acrobatic Silky’s grim fate without coming off as censorship.

We’re excited to see the rest of Dandadan explore more of its characters, including Jiji and a surprising adversary’s return, and even a possible classic sci-fi reference ahead. The manga adaptation has successfully elevated itself beyond an animated facsimile, positioning itself as the top anime of the Fall 2024 season. But the surprisingly uncensored scene, however tame in terms of technically explicit content, sparks a conversation on just how censorship has affected Dandadan elsewhere.

Dandadan Was Heavily Censored in China

As previously observed by fans, Dandadan couldn’t escape censorship in other regions, with BiliBili viewers in China spotting heavy editing in episode 3. Given the show’s choice of depicting a buxom spirit medium grandmother and how much it drives conversation in the regular release, it was quickly noticed. Not content with censoring her outfits, the Chinese-edited release of Dandadan even takes predictable routes like replacing cigarettes with lollipops.

Given historically famous cases like Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh!’s index finger-pointing to replace guns, it’s familiar territory for Dandadan fans. But in the case of episode 9, in a moment conveying Okarun and Momo’s genuine relief stacked with Yukinobu Tatsu’s humor, this moment will be among the most highly discussed in the latter portion of the season. Given how the raunchy, silly factor is a major part of Dandadan’s appeal, the choice to retain this moment was aptly made.

