Dandadan Fans Can Now Own Okarun’s Golden Family Jewels IRL

Dandadan has kicked off the hunt for Okarun’s missing testicles in its latest episodes, and fans will get their chance to get their hands on his golden family jewels soon too. Dandadan has been the blockbuster hit of the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2024 anime season. Each episode has hit harder than the last as it balances a wacky tone with very real consequences. Because while Momo and Okarun are now stuck in the fight of their lives against ghosts and aliens, it’s all in the effort of accomplishing an inherently wacky goal for the two of them.

Dandadan is now in the midst of its second major arc of its debut anime season as following Momo and Okarun’s first real victory against Turbo Granny, a new mystery has kicked off in full as Okarun found that his testicles had gone missing. When he was cursed by Turbo Granny he was only missing his sexual organs, and now that Turbo Granny has been defeated it turns out that not all of his parts made it back to him. But fans can also soon own Okarun’s golden testicles for themselves as well as they’ve been recreated in real life.

Okarun’s Balls Are the Real Deal Now

FuRyu has announced that they are recreating Okarun’s golden testicle for prize machines in Japan. There’s no concrete release date for the new jewel as of the time of this publication, but they are currently scheduled to make their way through arcades beginning Spring 2025. Fans will likely have to import these from Japan, but it will likely be worth it considering that they look to be just as full sized as the ones seen in the Dandadan anime itself.

It’s just yet another wacky turn of events within an already wacky anime series as when Okarun was able to get control of his body back and free himself from Turbo Granny’s curse, he found that he was actually missing his testicles. This has launched a whole new fight in the coming episodes as all sorts of beings will be both drawn to and fight over these testicles the more Okarun and Momo chase after them. It’s really only the beginning of everything that fans are hoping to see go down in the anime.

What Really Happened to Okarun’s Balls?

As nonchalantly explained by Turbo Granny in the anime, the ghost had just dropped them somewhere during all of the running they were doing during their initial fight. They have turned gold due to being wrapped within Turbo Granny’s spiritual energy, and are five centimeters in diameter. Because they’re filled with a powerful life force, they’re the targets of spirits and yokai who believe that they will be able to come back to life if they gather enough objects with powerful enough life force to make it happen. It’s why spirits attack people in the first place. To take their life force.

It’s now sparked a new search for Okarun and Momo as they are now fighting to find Okarun’s missing testicles. The first of which was found by Aira Shiratori, and it activated her own spiritual power…leading to one of the saddest episodes of the year overall. It’s the kind of tightrope that Dandadan is so adept at walking with the first few episodes of the anime thus far, and now fans can own a piece of Okarun for themselves when his golden testicles start hitting next Spring. Hopefully they don’t have ghosts and monsters hunting after them too.