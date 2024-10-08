Dandadan Episode 2 Preview Unleashes Okarun's New Transformation

Dandadan's premiere episode is one that has already helped the shonen anime adaptation assert itself as one of the biggest new anime arrivals of the year. Focusing on the story of "frenemies" Okarun and Momo, the two high schoolers have found themselves gaining superhuman abilities from two very different sources. While Momo has gained psychic powers thanks to encountering a group of aliens, Momo's new powers come with a serious price. The young "otaku" finds that his body is currently occupied by the "Turbo Granny", a vengeful spirit that is constantly attempting to gain control of their shared form, giving Okarun an unexpected new power.

In Dandadan's first episode, anime fans were able to witness a small portion of the Turbo Granny's power, as Okarun was tearing apart the aliens that had kidnapped Momo. Unfortunately, the protagonist does not have the power to control the spectre and only Momo's power is keeping it at bay. As was seen in the final moments of episode one, Momo needs to be concentrating, and pointing a hand, in Okarun's general location to make sure that the spirit granny is held at bay. Luckily, things are going to change in episode two as a new form is about to make a landing thanks to Science SARU.

Okarun Transforms

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, the next episode of Dandadan will see Okarun managing to gain even more control over the Turbo Granny. Thanks to this, a very different side of the shonen protagonist will be on display, both physically and emotionally. Even with this new power-up, the shonen duo is going to have their work cut out for them as more aliens and ghosts are arriving in their path, along with the ever-present threat that continues to emerge from Okarun's "inner demon".

Here's how Dandadan describes its second episode, "Okarun is cursed by the Turbo Granny, and Momo uses her awakened supernatural powers to stop the turbo hag from going wild. As dawn breaks, the two take temporary shelter at Momo's house, but when they remove the talisman from the torii gate, disaster strikes, and a gigantic alien called the "Flatwoods Monster" appears in front of them. In a desperate situation, Okarun makes a proposal to Momo."

Where To Watch Dandadan

Anime fans can expect twelve episodes to make up Dandadan's first season and luckily, streaming the anime adaptation can be done via a handful of platforms. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix are all airing Momo and Okarun's anime series weekly, as the television series continues to ratchet up the stakes for the protagonists. Unfortunately, while the two now have superpowers to call upon, things are about to get pretty rough if Science SARU continues to follow the manga's events.

It's a bit too early for Dandadan to confirm that a second season is on the way though things are looking good on this front. The shonen manga is still a major success and has 169 chapters to its name as of the writing of this article. For those following the manga, creator Yukinobu Tatsu hasn't been holding anything back in portraying this world of ghosts and extraterrestrials. Thanks to his experience as an assistant to creator Tatsuki Fujimoto on Chainsaw Man, Tatsu has sharpened his skills and doesn't look like he's slowing down on the manga any time soon.

Want to follow along with Okarun and Momo on their supernatural and extraterrestrial activities? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Dandadan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.