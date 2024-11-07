Dandadan Debuts An Insidiously Creepy New Villain

Dandadan has been the perfect new anime for the spooky season, and while Halloween 2024 has come and gone, the supernatural shonen series is still introducing new spirits. In the sixth episode of the fall arrival, Momo and Okarun are looking for the latter’s “family jewels” and find themselves running into a spooky threat in the process. Now that a new character known as Aira has entered the anime pair’s lives, a major monkey wrench has been thrown into the series. On top of the arrival of “Acrobatic Silky”, there are other major Dandadan developments that impact the odd couple that has taken the anime world by storm.

Warning. If you have not watched Dandadan’s sixth episode as of yet, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While Momo and Okarun might have trapped the Turbo Granny inside of a feline doll, this didn’t mean that the UFO enthusiast was safe from the spirit’s wrath. As mentioned earlier, Okarun’s “family jewels” have been taken from him and it’s up to the heroes to find them. Unfortunately, while the pair is hot on the trail for Okarun’s missing extremities, the new character Aira has found the “golden ball” that represents what the Turbo-Granny power-infused hero has lost. While Aira might now have some supernatural abilities that she didn’t have before, these powers come with a major price.

Acorbatic Silky Arrives

After finding the golden ball, Aira is now able to see spiritual elements that she couldn’t see before. While this lets her see the spiritual powers that are a part of Momo, it also opens the door for a spirit to take a spooky swing at Aira. The acrobatic ghost wants nothing more than to be the mother of Aira, thanks to a previous encounter the two shared many years ago. Unfortunately for Momo and Okarun, they are smack dab in the middle of this creepy reunion.

On top of being one of the biggest spirits we’ve seen in Dandadan so far, Acrobatic Silky is quite agile and also has an unexpected weapon at her disposal. Her hair extends almost akin to the tentacles of Marvel’s Doctor Octopus, capturing the three anime characters in her luscious locks. Shockingly enough, Silky is able to eat Momo, Okarun, and Aira, leaving the trio with an unlikely savior entering the field.

Turbo Granny To The Rescue

Despite the fact that Turbo Granny is now trapped inside of a cat doll, this isn’t stopping her from playing a major role in the series. Shockingly, the former fast-running spirit still has some tricks up her sleeve. In garnering Acrobatic Silky’s attention, the trio are able to use Aira’s cross lighter, setting the agile spirit ablaze from within the inside. With this act, it seems as though a bond is slowly being forged between the Turbo Granny and the anime heroes that were once her enemy.

Ultimately, the Acrobatic Silky demon is defeated and it seems as though the uneasy relationship between Momo, Okarun, and Aira has been healed. Aira’s presence, as she was initially attempting to exorcise Momo earlier in this episode, will add a new dynamic to the series. Unfortunately, her presence in this episode confirms that she can now see the supernatural and thus, may have some major hurdles coming her way in joining the main cast of Dandadan.

Want to see what other spooky threats threaten the anime heroes of Dandadan? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Okarun and Momo and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.