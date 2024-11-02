Dandadan: Okarun’s New Transformation Changes The Series

Dandadan continues to be one of the biggest anime arrivals of the fall anime season. Thanks to Science SARU taking the work of creator Yukinobu Tatsu and breathing new life into it on the small screen, Momo and Okarun are becoming household names amongst anime fans. While still exceptionally early in its first season, Dandadan has already ended the fight against Turbo Granny in her demonic form while also changing the game when it comes to Okarun. The young UFO enthusiast had previously been able to control the spirit grandmother’s power thanks to Momo’s psychic powers but thing have changed and we have a breakdown of how this might affect Dandadan’s future.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dandadan’s fifth episode, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. While the Turbo Granny was seemingly destroyed in the fourth episode thanks to Momo and Okarun pulling out a last minute victory, things are not as they seem. The fifth installment of the anime proves that the nefarious spirit is still hitching a ride within Okarun, in a way that proves to be quite the shock for the UAP fan. While the Turbo Granny victim had a part of his anatomy returned to him following the ghost’s defeat, it seems that there is something else missing from his person.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Science SARU

Okarun’s New Transformation

With Momo and her grandmother hearing about Okarun’s big “loss,” a plan is forged to make sure that the remaining spirit from the Turbo Granny is dragged out of the boy’s body. Using a small cat doll to house the ghost’s spirit, the Granny attempts to make Okarun kill the pair of psychics, promising to return what was taken from him should he go through with this nefarious act. In a surprise turn, Okarun transforms into the super-charged form that we had seen him utilize before but with a twist.

Thanks to Turbo Granny being placed inside the cat statue, Okarun was able to hold onto her power without having the malicious spirit threatening him and his friends. With the Granny now on her back foot, Momo attempts to bury the hatchet by giving her an olive branch. The anime heroine lets the ghost know that should the Turbo Granny return what Okarun had lost, Momo will help in returning her power. While the Granny does agree, it would seem that she currently doesn’t have access to Okarun’s “valuables.”

Science SARU

Dandadan’s First Season Has Plenty of Gas in The Tank

Reportedly, Dandadan’s first anime season will house around twelve episodes, meaning that we have yet to reach the halfway point for this new kid on the anime block. While the original manga had quite a bit of groundswell, the anime has helped introduce a vast number of fans in its direction. As those who have read the manga know, Dandadan is only going to ramp up as the series continues following Momo and Okarun’s encounters with the extraterrestrial and the supernatural.

As of the writing of this article, Science SARU has yet to confirm if a second season is in the works for Dandadan. It seems highly likely however that Okarun and Momo’s challenges will continue on the screen thanks to the new anime’s popularity. Luckily, there are quite a few manga chapters left to adapt for the future as Tatsu has passed over one hundred and seventy installments to date. This means that Dandadan has plenty of material not just for season two, but for several additional seasons in the future.

Want to see how Okarun’s new form affects the future of the white-hot anime series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dandadan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.