Dandadan Preview Has Anime Fans Thinking Harry Potter Crossover

Dandadan has been one of the biggest hits of the fall anime season, introducing many new fans to the wild adventures of Okarun and Momo. While the first five episodes of Science SARU’s anime adaptation saw the pair of protagonists dealing with the Turbo Granny, things have changed insurmountable since the spooky spirit cast a wide shadow on their lives. Now, Momo and Okarun are dealing with the fallout that transpired from the Turbo Granny’s new status and a new episode preview for the sixth installment is raising some eyebrows. Surprisingly, Dandadan might be taking a page from Hogwarts when it comes to the anime’s future.

When last we left Momo and Okarun, the pair had figured out a way to defeat the Turbo Granny, seemingly breaking the curse on the UFO enthusiast who was missing some very essential valuables. Despite the spirit being destroyed in an anime chase for the ages, the ghost has latched onto Okarun and doesn’t want to let go. Luckily, both Momo and her grandmother were able to capture the spirit and throw it into a nearby item. Hilariously, said item just so happens to be a cat doll, meaning that the Turbo Granny is far less threatening than what we had seen before but that doesn’t mean all of Okarun’s troubles are gone. Apparently, his missing extremities aren’t being held by the Turbo Granny and a new adventure is about to begin with Okarun having a new transformation to utilize in fighting the supernatural and the extraterrestrial.

Dandadan’s Golden Snitch

Here’s how Dandadan describes the sixth episode of the anime adaptation that will arrive later this week, “Momo, Okarun, and Turbo Hag search for the missing golden ball. They search all over the school, but the one who has the ball is a beautiful girl, Aira Shiratori. Perhaps due to the influence of the ball, Isla is now able to see things that cannot be seen, and a mysterious woman in a red dress, “Acrobatic Sarasara” appears in front of her… Momo and Okarun stand up in the face of Aira’s crisis.”

Since the next installment will focus on a golden orb, quite similar to Harry Potter’s “Golden Snitch,” it makes sense that there would be comparisons to Hogwarts. There has yet to be a Harry Potter anime, though Warner Bros has stated in the past that they are seeking to invest more in the anime world. Aside from their recent DC properties, Harry Potter remains a prime example of a big WB property that would work well in the anime medium.

Episode 6 "A Dangerous Woman Arrives"

Premieres Nov. 7, 8:00 PT / Nov. 8, 1:00 JT



Their classmate Aira had one of the missing golden balls. Aira can now see "invisible things" – perhaps an effect of the ball?#DANDADAN pic.twitter.com/rZlvqcdhPP — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) November 5, 2024

Dandadan: The Halfway Mark

Reportedly, Dandadan’s first season will house around twelve episodes, meaning that episode six is at the halfway mark. For those hoping for a second-season renewal, signs are pointing to the series continuing thanks to the popularity it has seen since its release earlier this fall. Typically, anime series will let viewers know if a series has been renewed around the release of a finale, though it came sometimes be some time after, with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End recently being a prime example.

Creator Yukinobu Tatsu is working on the shonen manga as we speak, clearing one hundred and seven chapters as we speak. For the anime to catch up to its source material, it will need at least one or two seasons to be released in the future. Hopefully, Momo and Okarun have bright futures ahead of them in both the manga and anime worlds.

