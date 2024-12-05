Dandadan Cuts Iconic Star Wars Reference from the Manga in Latest Episode

Dandadan’s latest episode is dealing with the fallout from the fight against the Serpo Aliens and the wild predicament that Momo, Okarun, and Aira found themselves in as a result. While the tenth episode of the series didn’t have the sheer amount of brawls that previous installments had, this didn’t stop the Science SARU production from injecting some wild new moments into the fall anime season. The anime adaptation has been taking quite a bit of its material from its manga but a big change was made from the original work of creator Yukinobu Tatsu and it’s not what you expect. The supernatural shonen is taking a step back from a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dandadan, Episode 10, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. One of the biggest surprises of this episode was the return of Mr. Mantis Shrimp. Surviving his original fight against Momo, Okarun, and Aira, the boxing crustacean has returned and bore his soul to his former opponents. Shrimp is one of the weakest members of his race and has been taking on dangerous jobs to help save his son’s life. With the anime heroes giving the fighting crab a cow to help him on his way, the anime made a major change to the Shrimp’s ship.

Disney & Science SARU

The Millennium Falcon is Absent

In the original manga, Dandadan creator Yukinobu Tatsu created a UFO for Mr. Mantis Shrimp that had a very interesting structure. Looking like the spitting image of Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon, this nod to the Star Wars universe is one that wasn’t able to make the leap from the page to the screen. By comparing the two images below, you can see how Science SARU approached the creation of this dynamic anime spaceship. The Millennium Falcon is arguably the most recognizable vehicle from the Star Wars franchise, so it makes sense that it is still appearing in movies and television series to this day.

Shueisha

Science SARU

Dandadan’s Future

We have two episodes left in the tank for Dandadan’s first season, but as this tenth installment proves, there are still plenty of surprises that are in store for fans of this supernatural setting. As the season finale approaches and Mr. Mantis Shrimp makes his departure, it appears as though a new face is entering the frame. A new character named JiJi has arrived on Momo’s doorstep, with the red-haired anime figure having a long history with the young psychic. Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, it should come as no surprise that Jin Enjonji will receive strange abilities of his own.

While the Star Wars easter egg might have been removed in Science SARU’s production, Disney has been bringing Jedi and Sith alike into the anime medium. Star Wars: Visions was an anthology series that gained two seasons and has a third on the way. Bringing together some of anime’s biggest studios, Science SARU was even a part of this project to tell new stories of the Jedi-filled universe.

Want to see what the future holds for Momo, Okarun, Aira, and JiJi?