Dandadan: Granny Seiko Is Way Stronger Than Fans Think

Dandadan is one of the most popular anime adaptations of 2024. The story centers around Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura (Okarun) as they encounter dangerous monsters and aliens. The anime recently concluded its first season with a major cliffhanger where we see Momo, Okaru, and Jiji trying to discover the secret behind the Cursed House. Season 2 will be released in July 2025 as the teaser shares exciting upcoming action. While Dandadan Season 1 has only just begun its fourth arc, the manga is currently featuring its tenth, Pygmy Princess Arc.

Warning: Spoilers from the Dandadan manga ahead!

As the Danmanra Arc ends, Momo is reduced to a tiny size. While Okarun and her friends try to help her, they still haven’t found a way to return her to normal. Amid the chaos, Momo is being targeted by a mysterious girl who plans to steal her powers. The girl has millions of tiny helpers called Pygmies at her disposal who are willing to do anything for her. While they resolve that issue, Okarun realizes that he needs to become stronger, even without Turbo Granny’s powers. Seeing his determination, Momo suggests asking Seiko for help. Meanwhile, the Granny is engaged in a heated battle of her own.

Seiko Uses the Powers of a God in Dandadan

In Dandadan Chapter 177, Seiko meets with Payase and Kashimoto, two cursed object collectors. She hands Payase the Danmanra and asks him to hold onto it. She’s also looking for a way to get Momo back to her normal size. Kashimoto says the Uchide-no-Kozuchi Magic Hammer can make her return to normal. It’s currently in the possession of a deity called Daikokuten, who is one and the same as the great God Okuninushi. The conversation is interrupted by a group of Jiangshi who attack the trio, starting with Kashimoto. Seiko challenges them head-on and barely holds her own due to the overwhelming number and the excellent martial arts skills of her opponents.

Things take a turn for the worse when a Minotaur is revealed to be working along with the Jiangshi. The more someone hits the Minotaur, the stronger it gets. Just as things start to look worse for her, Kashimoto and Payase (who is in a transformed state) join the battle. The fight continues in Chapter 178, and Seiko is back at her feet. The Minotaur realizes it’s outmatched and is about to reveal the person targeting Seiko. She mocks the monster for wanting to go against someone and uses a talisman to bring forth the power of a god.

The words on the talisman read, “Ganzan Sai Shi, Ward Against Evil and Misfortune.” This is the first time Seiko has used a power like that. Although the anime hasn’t explored her true potential yet, her powers already made her one of the strongest characters in the series. However, the manga just reveals that she can even borrow the power of a powerful god, which means she’s way stronger than she let on. It makes sense, considering the situation, since she claims she hasn’t taken a beating like that in a long while. Hence, given the circumstances, she pulls out her trump to defeat a worthy opponent.