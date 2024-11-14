Dandadan Kills a Major Character (And Why The Latest Episode Might be 2024’s Best Anime)

If nothing else, Dandadan has been known for its wild action scenes and supernatural, mind-bending circumstances but the anime adaptation might have given fans the best anime episode of 2024 by focusing on neither. Science SARU has proven itself with major anime series including Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Japan Sinks, and Devilman Crybaby but they might have topped themselves with episode seven of Yukinobu Tatsu’s anime adaptation. On top of the heart-wrenching story that makes up the seventh installment, Dandadan has also killed a major character that many fans might not have predicted would shed this mortal coil.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dandadan, Episode Seven, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. When last we left Okarun and Momo, they were accompanied by newcomer Aira as they fought against one of the scariest creatures they have faced yet in the spirit known as “Acrobat Silky.” Having the ability to turn her hair into a weapon, the larger-than-life should believed Aira to be her daughter and was willing to do anything, and kill anyone, that stood in the way of cementing their familial bond. While the acrobat might have looked terrifying, her backstory is one that is so tragic that you might be unable to stop from tearing up while watching Dandadan’s latest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Science SARU

RELATED: Dandadan Debuts An Insidiously Creepy New Villain

R.I.P. Aira

While both Momo and Okarun managed to survive being ingested by the Acrobat Silky, Aira wasn’t so lucky. As the Turbo Granny explains, the supernatural and psychic abilities of the shonen heroes protected them from losing their lives, but since Aira is simply a “normal girl” she couldn’t say the same. The anime heroes attempt to bring Aira back to life when her heart stopped but their team-work wasn’t enough in this case. Luckily, some last-minute assistance came in the form of an unexpected ally, Acrobat Silky herself.

In order to make sure that Aira lived, Acrobat Silky would need to give up her own aura. While the spectre certainly is powerful, saving Aira’s life would mean that the spirit would cease to exist entirely. Despite potentially losing both her life and her afterlife, Acrobat Silky makes the decision to give Aira her essence after anime fans witness the ghost’s backstory. Said backstory is one that is so heart-wrenching, and portrayed in such an emotional way, that Science SARU might have the best anime episode of the year on its hands as a result.

Acrobat Silky’s Backstory

Acrobat Silky wasn’t always a spectre but was once a normal woman with a child of her own. In a sad sequence, we see the human side of Silky attempting to make ends meet while also making sure that her daughter had what she need to both survive and thrive. Over this flashback, we see the future spirit working hard to dance with her daughter, buying her a dress that caught her eye while walking the city streets.

Unfortunately, it appeared as though Acrobat ran afoul of some nefarious men, most likely thanks to needing money to survive. The men in question violently assault Silky and kidnap her daughter, causing the future villain to wander the streets with horrible wounds across her arms. During her trance-like state in looking for her daughter, Acrobat comes upon a young Aira, believing her to be her daughter and transforming into the powerful spectre we have been introduced to.

Aira’s heart does stop in this episode but its Acrobat Silky who ultimately dies. Thanks to the ghost transfering her aura to Aira, the young human can live and might just receive supernatural abilities as a result. Much like how Okarun relies on the power of the Turbo Granny, expect Aira to have some super powers of her own based on what we’ve seen from Acrobat Silky.

Want to see what the future holds for Dandadan? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Momo and Okarun and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.