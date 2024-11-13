New Dandadan Preview Ushers In A Shocking Death

Warning! Major spoilers for Dandadan Episode 7 to follow! Dandadan has revealed the first look at what’s coming in the next episode of the anime, and with the preview has revealed that one of the characters has shockingly died. Dandadan has been one of the standout new anime releases of the Fall 2024 anime schedule overall, and it’s hard not to see why as each new episode comes with its own intensity and moments that have been hard to predict. While Okarun and Momo have started fighting against both aliens and ghosts, it’s not clear as to whether or not they will actually survive any given encounter.

Dandadan’s newest episode introduced another major ghost entity, Acrobatic Silky, that apparently had been following new addition to the cast, Aira Shiratori, for a long time. But with Aira discovering the first of Okarun’s missing testicles, she tapped into a latent spirit energy that allowed her to see spirits for the first real time. This made her an even bigger target of Acrobatic Silky, and Aira, Momo, and Okarun had been eaten before the episode came to an end. But not all three of them escaped from this yokai’s stomach with their lives as the preview for the next episode has revealed Aira has actually died.

Who Dies In Dandadan Episode 7?

Dandadan Episode 7 is titled “To a Kinder World” and will be making its premiere on Thursday, November 14th at 8:00 PT / November 15th, 1:00 JT. The new episode will be streaming with both Netflix and Crunchyroll when it hits, and the synopsis for the episode teases that Aira has fully died after being eaten by Acrobatic Silky, “After a fierce battle, Momo and Okarun succeed in separating Acrobatic Silky from Aira. However, Aira is already dead, having been eaten by the yokai. In such a predicament, Acrobatic Silky makes a surprising proposal…”

It’s admittedly very wild to see the synopsis for the episode confirming outright that Aira has died in her first encounter with this new enemy, and it’s a rather blatant spoiler for what’s to come in the next episode. But as fans should know well enough by now, this is far from the end of Aira’s story in the anime series. This is really only the starting issue for the episode as there is more room to develop from this point on. So it’s at least not that huge of a spoiler.

Aira Still Has a Lot of Room to Grow

Aira made her official debut in the Dandadan anime a couple of weeks ago, and she’s one of the most divisive characters from Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga series overall. Fans of the anime began to see why during Episode 6 where it was revealed that not only was she putting on a goody two shoes act in front of the rest of the school, her real personality was fairly nasty towards those she doesn’t like such as Momo.

It’s a while before she works back around to becoming a full fan favorite in the manga series, and her journey is really only getting started in the anime. While the preview is very open about her being dead after this first encounter, it’s really only the start of something much bigger for her along with Momo and Okarun. She’s one of the main characters highlighted in the anime’s opening theme sequence for a reason, and it won’t be too much longer before fans get to see why she’s a core part of the main cast.