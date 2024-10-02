The Complete Guide to Watching Dandadan, the New Must-See Anime of 2024

At last, Dandadan is on the horizon. The long-awaited anime will make its debut this week thanks to Science Saru. All eyes are on the supernatural premiere as Dandadan stands as one of the hottest series under Shonen Jump. Now, a whole new audience will get to see what Dandadan is all about thanks to its anime, so we're breaking down everything you need to know about streaming the series.

After all, Dandadan is making an impressive push towards audiences outside of Japan. Not only did the anime bring its premiere to theaters in September, but it has nabbed a number of streaming venues. So if you are ready to see what all Dandadan has to offer, we have you covered.

How to Watch Dandadan

First off, Dandadan will premiere in the United States on Thursday, October 3. This is due to the time difference between Japan as locals will get to check out the show there on Friday, October 4. As for timing, Dandadan is expected to start streaming stateside at 12:00pm ET or 9:00 am PT.

As for where you can watch it, you have quite a few picks. So for the full list, you can find it below:

Hulu



Crunchyroll



Netflix



In other regions, streaming services like ADN and Muse Asia will oversee the release of Dandadan. As for the United States, you have three streaming services to choose from. Netflix has confirmed it will release an English dub for Dandadan, but no word on a dub has been given by the other streaming services.

What's the Big Deal About Dandadan?

If you are wondering what the big deal is with Dandadan, the hype speaks for itself. Science Saru is one of anime's most innovative names, and the trailers released for Dandadan prove the team is still exploring new visuals. From its bright colors to its eye-catching sakuga, Dandadan has all the makings of a visual feast. And of course, the actual story of Dandadan is a total knockout.

Dandadan is the perfect blend between Scooby-Doo, X-Files, and shonen anime. Rife with humor, the series tells the story of two high schoolers who become unlikely friends. Momo, a girl who believes in spirits, finds herself at odds with a classmate named Ken who believes in aliens. The two try to prove the other wrong, and along the way, the pair discover they are both right. Aliens and ghosts both exist, and the duo's test of courage entangles them with the supernatural in a way they never expected. So if you like mind-blowing animation with a dash of action comedy, Dandadan was made just for you.

If you want to check out the supernatural series ahead of its premiere, you have a bit of time left. Dandadan is published in English by Viz Media. You can find the hit series on the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus.

Will you be checking out Dandadan this fall? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.