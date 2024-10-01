Dandadan Drops Big Jump Scare With Jarring Creepypasta Cameo

Dandadan might be getting ready to make its anime debut as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but the manga is really scaring fans by bringing in a real life creepypasta into the newest chapter of the series! Dandadan has started taking its early steps into a new arc of the series as Momo Ayase has been stuck in a tiny form following the fight against the Fairy-Tale Card, and Okarun is now moving forward without any powers from Turbo Granny. But as the next arc starts to take shape, there are some creepy new additions making themselves known as the mysteries continue to pile up with each new chapter.

Dandadan recently split up Okarun and Momo as they needed to return to their daily lives, but Momo herself is still very tiny. After seemingly spotting a fairy in the library, Okarun left Momo there so she could chase after it and somehow track it down. But as she tries to figure out where this fairy is, the newest chapter reveals she's being chased herself by someone who knows she's tiny. A person who makes a debut looking extremely like the famous creepypasta monster, "Momo," who has been an internet icon for quite a long time.

Makes complete sense Momo stumbles on a character resembling the Momo creepypasta LOL pic.twitter.com/I32ymghRTF — Primus⑥ 🥷🏾 DANDADAN & UZUMAKI SZN (@cr1sco_) September 30, 2024

What Happens in Dandadan Chapter 168?

Dandadan Chapter 168 sees Momo start to make her way through the library. She discovers that although she's become very tiny, she can still use her abilities at their normal size. But as she tries to search the library, a mysterious girl pokes her head in (in a very creepy, Momo like way) with what looks to be either a small blade or comb in her hand. She starts to search through the library, and even gets on her hands and knees to look low to the ground. Calling out for Momo specifically, it's clear that she not only knows Momo is in the library somewhere, but knows she's tiny.

Momo tries to run away by knocking down books and shelves, and the girl even goes as far as saying "Yield to me" as she chases after the tiny Momo. Thankfully, Momo is able to escape the chase but this has all raised plenty of questions about who this girl is. Not only is she aware that Momo has been changed, but she clearly wants to capture Momo for what could be some kind of nefarious reason. Which is only stacking even more mysteries to stack up through the rest of this newest arc.

Who Is Momo?

Hilariously, the creepypasta that Dandadan Chapter 168 references is named "Momo" as well. It refers to a sculpture crafted by Keisuke Aso Aisawa that has since turned into a full meme and creepypasta. Stemming from this sculpture of a woman with bird legs and large bulging eyes, Internet denizens took a photo of the sculpture and started sharing "stories" of a creature named "Momo" that would contact children to tell them to do terrible things. It started gaining traction as sort of an Internet urban legend, and even a "challenge."

It's one of those kinds of stories that spread quickly and wildly as a "creepypasta" (which is a nickname for just creepy stories on the Internet), and its visual has become such an iconic thing in its own right that it seems like Dandadan creator Yukinobu Tatsu even brought it into the manga. With this series that has drawn inspiration for many of its monsters and aliens, it wouldn't be too surprising if this image was one of the many elements that inspired the creator as well.