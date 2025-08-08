Dandadan’s Exorcism Twist Keeps the Surprises Coming for the Most Original Anime Around

Dandadan Season 2 is currently airing, releasing new episodes every Thursday, continuing its bizarre adventure of encountering ghosts and aliens to recover the male protagonist’s lost privates. The latest adventure has brought Jiji into the mix, who has also acquired a powerful spirit. To keep it under control, the group has already faced many hurdles. Seiko Ayase suggested that, since they are unable to control it, they should exorcise the Evil Eye spirit from Jiji. For this, Seiko hired a rock band called Hayashi, whose members, though unable to see evil spirits, perform songs that have the ability to exorcise them.

In the manga, this scene lasts no more than five pages, merely implying that the band plays a rock performance to exorcise the spirit. However, in the anime, Science Saru elevates the source material as they have done so far with many elements, with their signature being the use of thematic colors, warm for spirits and cold for extraterrestrial beings. For the latest special incorporation, the studio takes the opportunity to expand the moment significantly, turning it into a four-minute sequence in which the Hayashi band performs an original rock song, “Hunting Soul.” Not only that, the anime goes even further by including both a Japanese version for the Japanese dub and an English version for the English dub.

Dandadan Adds Headbanging Heavy Metal to Its Bag of Tricks

For the Japanese version, the lead for the exorcism song was performed by Kisho Taniyama, the lead singer of the popular Japanese band Granödeo. Meanwhile, for the English version, which has taken fans in the West by surprise, the vocals were provided by Marc Hudson, the lead vocalist of the legendary metal band DragonForce. For the latest twist, fans online were quick to praise Dandadan once again for its creativity. This latest twist is a testament to how Science Saru is crafting Dandadan with the utmost care and truly setting the bar for what a top-tier anime should be. The manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu is already a masterpiece, perfectly blending action, romance, comedy, and more, giving the series a constant sense of freshness.

Science Saru has clearly understood the potential of the Dandadan manga and has consistently introduced new elements to make the anime feel even fresher. With the latest episode, the anime brought music, a genre often overlooked in heavy action-comedy, into the spotlight, making it one of the most memorable elements fans will surely recall in the future. This is what makes watching Dandadan so rewarding: its tendency to incorporate surprising elements that fans can never anticipate, cementing it as one of the most original anime the new generation of the industry has to offer.