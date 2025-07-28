It’s Official: Dandadan Just Surged in Popularity Again After Season 2 Debut

Yukinobu Tatsu’s acclaimed Shonen Jump+ manga Dandadan originally made its anime debut in Fall 2024 and broke several records with its explosive popularity. The series won the hearts of many thanks to the stellar animation, intriguing storyline, and lovable characters. The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, abruptly pausing one of the manga’s most intense arcs. Luckily, fans only had to wait six months after the first season’s finale since Dandadan released its second season this month as part of the Summer 2025 anime lineup. The Cursed House story is almost nearing its end as the anime readies itself for a new chapter.

What’s On Netflix dived deeper into the most-watched shows on the platform and found that Dandadan continues to rise in popularity after Season 2’s debut. The report was shared on July 22nd, 2025, highlighting the statistics of both seasons. In just the first two weeks, Season 2 has already reached 9.4 million views, beating Season 1’s 7.7 million views during the same time frame. This is a major milestone, especially considering that even the first season was in the Top 10s throughout the time it was airing. Furthermore, the anime is also available on Crunchyroll, which means the total global viewership far exceeds the one in the report. The second season isn’t even halfway over, and the story will only continue to get more intriguing from here on out.

What’s Next in Dandadan Season 2?

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Dandadan Season 2 solved the mystery of the Cursed House by revealing the true motives of the Kito family. The secret room that Jiji and Okaru discovered in the Season 1 finale leads to an underground space where a gigantic monster resides that’s been feeding on humans and driving the residents of the house to suicide. The Kito family has been sacrificing humans to a Mongolian Deathworm, known as Tsuchinoko, for over 200 years because of a superstition. Jiji and Okaru would’ve been sacrificed as well had it not been for Momo and Turbo Granny.

Image Courtesy of Science Saru

Tsuchinoko’s death was followed by a volcanic eruption, which further complicated things and put Momo and the others in danger. Granny Seiko arrives with her allies, and the town is safe. While the fight against the Kito family is over because of Tsuchinoko’s death, Jiji is still in deep waters because of the Evil Eye. The vengeful Yokai has possessed him and doesn’t plan on setting the boy free. Although the Evil Eye was once an innocent and pitiful boy, almost two hundred years of resentment have turned him into one of the strongest Yokai in the series.

The second season will soon commence the Evil Eye Arc, which follows the aftermath of the ongoing arc. Jiji doesn’t have any control over his body, while the Evil Eye craves destruction and would easily kill anyone in his path. His power is too overwhelming and can’t be left unchecked. The story will answer what will happen to Jiji and the Evil Eye after the end of the chaotic fight.

